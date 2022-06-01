US manufacturing growth in May unexpectedly firms on stronger orders

U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly advanced in May as new orders and output growth quickened, suggesting underlying demand remains solid.

The Institute for Supply Management's gauge of factory activity increased to 56.1 last month from 55.4 in April, according to data released Wednesday. Readings above 50 indicate expansion. The figure exceeded most economists' estimates in a Bloomberg survey, which had a median projection of 54.5.

"The US manufacturing sector remains in a demand-driven, supply chain-constrained environment," Timothy Fiore, chair of ISM's Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said in a statement. He added that "sentiment remained strongly optimistic regarding demand, with five positive growth comments for every cautious comment."

The report also points to lingering capacity constraints related to labor, shipping delays and materials shortages. ISM's measure of factory employment drifted into contraction territory for the first time since November 2020, and the group's gauge of delivery performance, despite settling back some, remained elevated.

"Employment levels, driven primarily by turnover and a smaller labor pool, remain the top issue affecting further output growth," Fiore said.

In a sign that overall labor demand is still robust, a separate report on Wednesday showed job openings in April remained close to a record.

While the ISM index of new orders at factories hit a three-month high, the production gauge was up more modestly. Backlogs also increased.

Average lead times for capital expenditures grew to 178 days, the highest in data back to 1987. Production materials lead times eased to 99 days from a record 100 days a month earlier.

Fifteen manufacturing industries reported overall growth last month, led by apparel, printing and machinery.

The ISM index of factory inventories advanced to the highest since November, as purchasing managers strive to ensure their firms have enough finished product on hand in a still-challenging logistics environment.

The customer inventories gauge, meanwhile, showed stocks shrank at the fastest rate in three months. That may help explain the pickup in orders to manufacturers as well as ease concerns about the inventory overhang at some retailers.

A measure of prices paid by producers slipped from the prior month but remains historically high. The costs of crude oil and petroleum products continue to climb, while prices of some other commodities such as aluminum and steel have softened.

The ISM results stand in contrast to several regional Federal Reserve bank surveys that showed a clear pullback in factory activity. Gauges of manufacturing in New York state and Texas, along with the Richmond and Philadelphia Fed regions, all declined in May from the prior month.