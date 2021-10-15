US retail sales jump as delta shifts spending back to goods

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly increased last month in a broad advance, suggesting resilient demand for merchandise even as production constraints limit supply.

The value of overall retail purchases increased 0.7% in September following an upwardly revised 0.9% increase in August, Commerce Department figures showed Friday. Excluding autos, sales increased 0.8% in September.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.2% decline in overall sales and a 0.5% advance excluding autos.

U.S. stock futures hit their highs of Friday's session after the report's release and the yield on the 10-year Treasury held gains.

Coronavirus infections increased in August and September, curbing demand for services such as travel and entertainment and leading Americans to shift their spending toward goods. Higher spending on merchandise is likely to add more pressure to global supply chains, which have struggled to keep up with accelerating demand.

The figures cap a quarter in which consumer spending probably slowed, due in part to the delta variant and supply-chain constraints. Economists currently forecast spending to grow at an annualized 2.2% pace in the three months through September, a massive slowdown from 12% in the second quarter.

The retail sales data showed receipts at restaurants and bars, the only services-spending category in the report, rose 0.3% in September after a 0.2% increase in the prior month.

Motor vehicle and parts dealer sales rose 0.5% in September after a 3.3% decline a month earlier, which reflected supply chain constraints that have limited supply and pushed prices upward.

Eleven of 13 retail categories posted increases last month. Receipts at sporting goods and hobby stores rose 3.7% and general merchandise stores increased 2%.

Consumers have been experiencing higher prices across an array of spending categories in recent months as businesses pass along higher materials, shipping and labor costs. The degree to which inflation played a role in the retail sales data is not clear as the figures are not adjusted for price changes.

While spending on goods increased, it may prove short-lived heading into the end of the year. Retailers are bracing for a holiday season that's expected to see 43% of U.S. consumers redirect spending back into experiences, according to a survey from Accenture.

So-called control group sales, which are used to calculate gross domestic product and exclude food services, auto dealers, building materials stores and gasoline stations, rose 0.8% in September.