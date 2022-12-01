US tech companies cutting jobs include Amazon, Meta, Twitter

Tech companies are trimming staff and slowing hiring as they face higher interest rates and sluggish consumer spending in the U.S. and a strong dollar abroad.

The tech industry shed 9,587 jobs in October, the highest monthly total since November 2020, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a consulting firm that tallies job cuts announced or confirmed by companies across telecom, electronics, hardware manufacturing and software development.

In recent earnings reports, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, Microsoft and others fell short of projections, sending shares plunging and shaving hundreds of billions of dollars from their market valuations. Meta, for instance, has lost more than 67% of its value so far this year.

Here's a running list of who's cutting jobs and pulling back on hiring.

Amazon

The e-commerce titan plans to cut about 10,000 jobs. The layoffs will likely target Amazon's devices group, responsible for the Echo smart speakers and Alexa digital assistant, as well as the retail divisions and human resources, Bloomberg News reported.

In November, Amazon halted "new incremental" hiring across its corporate workforce.

Apple

The iPhone maker has paused hiring for many jobs outside of research and development, an escalation of its plan to reduce budgets heading into next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The break generally doesn't apply to teams working on future devices and long-term initiatives, but it affects some corporate functions and standard hardware and software engineering roles.

Chime

The digital-banking startup Chime Financial is cutting 12% of its staff, or 160 people. A spokesperson said the company remains well-capitalized and the move will position it for "sustained success."

Cisco

Cisco Systems is beginning a restructuring plan that will affect about 5% of employees. The company says it will incur pretax charges of about $600 million for severance, termination and other costs. The employees will be given a chance to move to other jobs within the company, Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren said in an interview.

"This is not about reducing our workforce - in fact we'll have roughly the same number of employees at the end of this fiscal year as we had when we started," Herren said. Cisco had more than 83,000 employees as of July 30.

Dapper Labs

Dapper Labs founder and Chief Executive Officer Roham Gharegozlou said in a letter to employees that the company had laid off 22% of its staff. He cited macroeconomic conditions and operational challenges stemming from the company's rapid growth. Dapper Labs created the NBA Top Shot marketplace for nonfungible tokens, a digital asset class that has seen a steep drop in demand since the crypto market downturn.

Digital Currency Group

Cryptocurrency conglomerate Digital Currency Group embarked on a restructuring last month that saw about 10 employees exit the company. As part of the shake-up, Mark Murphy was promoted to president from chief operating officer.

DoorDash

DoorDash is cutting about 1,250 jobs, acknowledging that its rapid expansion during the pandemic has led to mounting losses. The cuts will affect about 6% of the company's workforce, a mix of U.S. and non-U.S.-based staff, according to reporting by Bloomberg.

"While our business continues to grow fast, given how quickly we hired, our operating expenses - if left unabated - would continue to outgrow our revenue," Chief Executive Officer Tony Xu wrote in a letter to staff.

Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital, the crypto financial services firm founded by billionaire Michael Novogratz, is considering eliminating as much as 20% of its workforce. The plan may still be changed and the final number could be in a range of 15% to 20%, according to people familiar with the matter. Galaxy's shares have plummeted more than 80% this year, part of a rout for cryptocurrencies.

HP

HP will cut as many as 6,000 jobs over the next three years as declining demand for personal computers cuts into profits. In addition to reducing its workforce by about 10%, the company will reduce its real estate footprint.

Intel

Intel is cutting jobs and slowing spending on new plants in an effort to save $3 billion next year, the chipmaker said. The hope is to save as much as $10 billion by 2025, a plan that went over well with investors, who sent the shares up more than 10% on Oct. 28. Bloomberg News reported earlier that the headcount reduction could number in the thousands.

Lyft

Lyft's cost-saving efforts include divesting its vehicle service business. It's eliminating 13% of staff, or about 683 people. The company had already said it would freeze hiring in the U.S. until at least next year. It's now facing even stiffer headwinds.