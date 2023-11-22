Users of Venmo, Cash App and other digital wallets get a tax reprieve

WASHINGTON — For the second time in a year, the IRS is delaying enforcement of a contentious tax policy that would require users of digital wallets and e-commerce platforms to start reporting small transactions to the tax collection agency.

The IRS said Tuesday that it would slowly phase in the new policy, which would require individuals and small businesses to report digital transactions of as little as $600 to the federal government.

The new reporting requirement was supposed to take effect late last year, but the Biden administration abruptly postponed it following pressure from lobbyists and backlash from users of services such as Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, StubHub and Etsy.

The head of the IRS said the decision to delay the rule again stemmed from concern of higher tax bills among those who used digital wallets.

“We spent many months gathering feedback from third-party groups and others, and it became increasingly clear we need additional time to effectively implement the new reporting requirements,” Daniel Werfel, the IRS commissioner, said in a statement.

The rule, which was included in the 2021 American Rescue Plan, was intended to help narrow a $7 trillion “tax gap” that is owed to the United States but has gone uncollected. Before the new law, services like Venmo were required to supply users only with a snapshot of their income, called a 1099-K form, if they had received more than $20,000 and had more than 200 transactions in a year. The forms were supposed to be submitted to the IRS with tax returns and were intended to help determine how much a taxpayer owed.

The 2021 law lowered that threshold to $600 for the entire year, regardless of the number of transactions, significantly broadening the number of people who were likely to be required to report more income and pay more taxes.

In its announcement Tuesday, the IRS said it would keep the old policy in place for the current tax year. And in 2024, it plans to require only taxpayers with more than $5,000 of business transactions to report that income.

IRS officials said the commissioner had discretion to administer tax law and the authority to delay its application.