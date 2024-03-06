USGS: 95% chance of damaging Bay Area quake in next 100 years

The San Francisco Bay Area faces about a 95% chance of a damaging earthquake in the next century, the U.S. Geological Survey has reported.

Greater than previously predicted, the threat surrounding the new National Seismic Hazard Model also shows a 75% probability for most of California to experience a 5.0 magnitude or more, the new map and study released in January dictates.

“I think people need to keep in mind that we live in earthquake country,” said Mark Petersen, a USGS geophysicist and lead author of the study. “We have warned people for years.”

The risk is not limited to San Francisco and San Jose, where skyscrapers dominate the landscape. The North Bay has the potential for that type of disaster in what Santa Rosa State Farm insurance agent refers to as what will be “the worst day of my career.” Many homeowners pass on signing up for separate earthquake policies.

Although rural in nature, Santa Rosa is no stranger to earthquakes. The city was heavily damaged in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, culminating in the devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake of 1906 that leveled San Francisco, the USGS reported. The rupture vibrated the earth 20 miles to the west of the Sonoma County seat on the San Andreas Fault, which runs along the spine of the state.

Then in 1969, Santa Rosa was struck by a pair of earthquakes on the Rodgers Creek Fault, which runs under Santa Rosa and north to Healdsburg. Occurring Oct. 1, one quake measured 5.6 on the Richter scale and the other 5.7 — damaging 74 buildings in their wakes, USGS added. The damage amounted to $7 million. That would be an equivalent of more than $50 million nowadays.

This map of the San Francisco Bay Area shows the probability of a magnitude 6.7 or greater earthquake occurring through 2043 on major active faults. ( U.S. Geological Survey , 2019)

County planners, geologists and geophysicists have expressed just as much concern about what the local fault is connected to. The Rodgers Creek Fault links to the Hayward Fault, a line that runs under Berkeley and has the potential of rupturing, geophysicists have said. The fault is considered one of the most dangerous in the world, according to the California Department of Conservation, because it is long overdue for a large earthquake and because it runs underneath densely populated areas.

“All our models improved and are based on new data. We don’t want to alarm people, but we want people to understand (the risk),” Petersen said.

USGS studies more than placement of faults and past quakes. The federal agency evaluates the characterization of ruptures, the seismic waves and consistency of terrain.

And with quakes such as the 6.0 magnitude one that shook Napa in August 2014, the level of consciousness has increased among some North Bay engineers, planners and businesses.

It has even led to a startup founded by consumer electronics executive Mike Sjoblom of Napa a few years ago.

In creating Seismocon, Sjoblom has developed a wall-mounted device that shows how much a home has been compromised following a quake.

In 2022, he received a patent on the device, which remains in testing from Napa to Detroit.

“The application is ready. It should be coming out this fall,” he said.

Seismic projects are sprinkled across the North Bay, as the state continues to upgrade the codes every three years.

“Building codes are there for a reason,” said Eric Kreager, a chief engineer with MKM & Associates based in Rohnert Park.

Kreager’s firm spent a year working on a seismic retrofit at Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma.

The back building, referred to as the Champagne Cellars, underwent improvements that landed the winery a 2013 California Preservation Design Award for craftsmanship on the structure built in 1857. The California Preservation Foundation recognized the renovation and seismic strengthening that went into the retrofit in 2012, following damage from the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989 that was centered in Santa Cruz County and killed 63 people.

The cellars now hosts bubbly events.

“The damage was significant enough that (the building) needed work, before they would bring people into the space,” Kreager said.

When the Boisset Collection brought California’s oldest winery into its portfolio in 2011, the project became a priority for the new owner.

“Restoring it was a personal mission of owner Jean Charles Boisset, as he believes deeply in the history of the winery,” Buena Vista Winery spokesman Patrick Egan said.

And more needs to be done in other places, John Wanger of Coastland Civil Engineering of Santa Rosa contends.

“The bottom line is no amount of (improvements) are going to be perfect,” Wanger said, adding the urgency extends to more than buildings. “We’re learning a lot from earthquakes as they happen. But the amount of money it will take to upgrade our infrastructure is staggering.”

The necessary improvements require more attention than what comes from private enterprise.

In 2023, Marin County adopted an update of its safety “element of its general plan, which is a local government’s blueprint for planning. The safety element reviews all hazards that may range from sea level rise to wildfire threats.

“When we looked at it, what we came up with is that every property in Marin County is subject to an environmental hazard. This is the reality we live in,” said Sarah Jones, county director of community development. “It’s challenging here because the soils are on steep terrain.”

The hazard-related component evaluated the multifaceted threats surrounding earthquakes such as landslides, sinking and the overall consequences of ground movement.

“There’s a reason codes exist — to make sure our buildings hold up, not to create burdens,” Jones said, echoing Wanger.

