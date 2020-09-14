Vallejo shipyard redeveloper names office manager; Empire College hires 5 law instructors

Jamie Hayes has been hired by Southern Land Company as its Mare Island office manager and executive assistant to Thomas D’Alesandro, president of West Coast operations. The company is leading redevelopment of much of the former Vallejo naval shipyard for The Nimitz Group, which purchased hundreds of acres of buildings and land there late last year.

Hayes previously worked as the secretary to the Napa city manager, Finance Department and the Community Development Department’s Planning Division. Her work included organizing the calendar and travel schedules of the city manager and mayor, screening calls, and interacting with government officials, community organizations, and the public.

She has also worked as executive vice president of operations at Dey Labs’ former Napa facility and in roles for the Calistoga city manager, and the American Canyon water utility general manager and board.

Southern Land Company is a national real estate developer headquartered in Nashville, with regional offices in New York City and Denver.

—

Empire College School of Law in Santa Rosa added five new professors for the fall semester.

Jared Babula

Jared Babula will teach energy law. Babula is an attorney with the California Energy Commission and has performed a variety of legal work in the areas of power plant licensing, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), Public Records Act, and appliance efficiency.

Babula has an LL.M. degree in environmental law from Golden Gate University, Juris Doctor from Empire College School of Law, and a Bachelor of Science in cell biology from Sonoma State University.

Katie Ferchland Boriolo

Hon. Katie Ferchland Boriolo will teach professional responsibility. She was appointed to the Worker’s Compensation Appeals Board as an administrative law judge in 2017. Prior to becoming a judge, Boriolo was an applicant attorney representing injured workers in workers’ compensation, Social Security disability, state disability and county disability retirement, for close to 10 years.

She received her Juris Doctor from Empire College School of Law.

Deborah S. Bull

Deborah S. Bull, who will teach evidence, first joined Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz as a law clerk in 2001 then continued as an associate until leaving to take a clerkship with Justice Charles “Chip” Erdmann at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces in Washington, D.C.

She rejoined Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz in 2007.

Bull received her Juris Doctor from Empire College School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts degree in linguistics from Stanford University.

James Sansone

James Sansone will instruct in the area of remedies. He is a litigation and trial associate with Carle Mackie Power & Ross LLP.

Sansone received his Juris Doctor from Empire College School of Law and Bachelor of Science degree from the University of San Francisco.

Philip Jeff Terry, instructor, Empire College of Law, September, 2020

Philip Jeff Terry will teach in the area of real property. He is a litigation and trial partner with Carle Mackie Power & Ross LLP.

Terry received his Juris Doctor from Hastings College of the Law and a Bachelor of Arts from University of California, Berkeley.