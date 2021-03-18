Vallejo’s Six Flags Discovery Kingdom to reopen April 1 at reduced capacity for the pandemic

Riders on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions will be physically distanced in accordance with local and state guidelines.

Handrails, ride units, and restraints will be regularly sanitized throughout the day.

After California says theme parks can reopen at reduced capacity on April 1, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom on Thursday announced dates and plans for fuller reopening of the Vallejo theme park, which includes rides and attractions such as animals.

Since July 2020, there have been limited walk-through tours of the animal exhibits, called Marin World Experience, but the rides have been closed for 12 months under state order to control the coronavirus pandemic. Park members and season pass holders will get exclusive access April 1 and 2, then gates will open back up to the general public on April 3.

“We are very excited to be able to offer our full selection of rides and attractions for the first time in over a year,” said Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Park President Janine Durette in the announcement.

Six Flags Senior Vice President of Park Operations Bonnie Weber said nearly 7 million guests visited the company’s California theme parks to the degree they were allowed to be open according to government and CDC health guidelines. A reopening date for Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord is pending.

On March 5, California said that outdoor sports venues can start reopening as of April 1, and theme parks in red-tier counties could reopen at 15% capacity at that time. A spokesman for the Vallejo theme park declined to say what normal attendance is at the site.

Solano County returned to the red (“substantial” risk of spread) tier of California reopening on March 10.

Now, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom will manage reduced attendance via its existing reservation system, and has installed new pandemic safety measures, the company said.

Said to be a one of the largest seasonal employers in the country, Six Flags said it is rapidly hiring thousands of team members for the 2021 season.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom has more than 60 rides, shows and attractions, including 10 roller coasters like Medusa and Batman: The Ride. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord has more than 22 rides and attractions.