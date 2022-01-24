Valley of the Moon Children's Center becomes new psychiatric facility

The Sonoma County Healing Center, a new psychiatric health facility approved by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors in May 2020, officially opened last week. The county-owned facility, located at 7440 Los Guilicos Road, at the former Valley of the Moon Children's Center. It will provide short-term treatment to individuals experiencing mental health issues.

Fourteen beds are dedicated to Sonoma County residents, and two are allocated for Marin County residents. The facility is for adults 18 years or older who have Medi-Cal or are Medi-Cal eligible.

“There is a critical need for mental health facilities in our community,” said James Gore, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. “The Sonoma County Healing Center provides an important resource to ensure that those with mental health issues do not fall through the cracks and get the critical care they need.”

The county and hospital partners Kaiser Permanente, Providence St. Joseph Health, and Sutter Health have long supported the development of a local psychiatric health facility to improve the availability of inpatient psychiatric services and bolster the mental health continuum of care.

“Opening a health facility within Sonoma County will close the gap in the psychiatric crisis care continuum, improve client care, and address negative impacts experienced by other local services,” said Tina Rivera, interim director of the Sonoma County Department of Health Services. “It’s long overdue, and we are so thankful for our county partners who developed and designed this beautiful, peaceful recovery site. We are thankful for the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, as well as the collective contributions of Kaiser, St. Joseph, Sutter and the County of Marin for their financial commitment to the development of the Healing Center.”

Individuals often have to endure long wait times to receive mental health services, even having to travel to other counties to receive treatment. Clients will receive intensive psychiatric treatment for an average of eight days. All clients will be enrolled in county mental health services, which will authorize services and transport clients to longer-term treatment settings only if needed.

“We are proud to announce the opening of the Sonoma County Healing Center,” said Supervisor Susan Gorin whose district includes the Healing Center. “This facility will allow people in crisis to continue to live in their community and receive the appropriate level of care, rather than needing to go out of county to find treatment.”

The Department of Health Services has contracted with Crestwood Behavioral Health, Inc., to operate the Sonoma County Health Center. Crestwood will provide critical support as individuals begin or continue their recovery from mental health issues. The program utilizes psychosocial rehabilitation, healing arts, life skills and peer providers to support stabilization and recovery.