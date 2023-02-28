Value your employees? Try adding some of these benefits

We’re well into a new year, so you’ve probably had many conversations about employee benefits. We’re all well-versed in the standard medical, dental and vision options.

Still, with concerns about a looming recession and the Great Resignation, companies need to do more for their employees. Here are some benefits I predict will trend this year among companies that value employee wellness.

Proactive financial education

Inflation is wreaking havoc on our employees and affecting turnover rates. Historically, most people have used the “set it and forget it” approach with their 401(k)s, but with growing concerns around finances, I’m calling 2023 the year of financial literacy.

Many 401(k) providers and local credit unions offer financial education services, such as one-on-one financial planning with employees or quarterly presentations for the whole team. Sometimes providers bury these perks, so read the small print! This is the year to use them.

Separately, you can work with your current vendors to access benefits and tools for your employees to help with financial needs. The payroll company Gusto, offers employees “rainy day” savings accounts that deduct right from payroll.

Another platform, Forma, offers “lifestyle savings accounts” to support employee access to wellness, mental health, and financial resources.

Flexible leave and work environments

Time is the thing that escapes us the most. More and more companies are revising their policies to offer flexible work schedules. That might include hybrid or remote work, four-day work weeks, “personal day” allotments, or job sharing. There are many ways to build more flexibility into your policies, and every one of them will help reduce feelings of burnout.

Mental health support

With the financial pressures, continuing concerns about COVID variants, and modern social stressors, employees face more mental health challenges than ever. They can’t leave these problems at the door, so mental health is a workplace issue.

I predict more companies will introduce mental health benefits this year. Many medical or life insurance providers offer Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) as an add-on benefit, and more and more companies are going for it. Some companies provide stipends for therapy or memberships to online therapy apps.

At Star Staffing, we’ve just launched a pilot performance coach program. This coach will eventually work with all of our employees to help them set goals, address difficult team dynamics and challenges, and generally support employees’ professional, emotional, and social needs.

Free lunches

There is such a thing as a free lunch, and it might be exactly the kind of benefit your team needs. I’ve been seeing this trend with food manufacturers, and it’s only going to get more meaningful in 2023.

With the rising cost of groceries, a free weekly (or even daily!) lunch can profoundly affect how much your employees have to allot to their grocery budget. It’s also an opportunity to bring the full team together to connect over a shared meal.

Choose your own adventure

Benefits are not one size fits all, and they’re as unique as your company culture. My final prediction: Companies will get increasingly creative this year with the benefits they offer.

Ask for feedback from employees and encourage anyone to share benefit ideas. As long as you commit to supporting the whole employee, you’ll find a program that works for your team.

9 to 5 Nicole Smartt Serres is an author and president of Star Staffing, based in Petaluma. Read her previous columns.

.