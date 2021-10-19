Veterinarian shortage creating headaches at North Bay clinics

It’s getting harder for pet owners to find a veterinarian or get an appointment these days.

According to a 2020 study by Banfield Pet Hospital, an estimated 75 million pets in the United States may not have access to the veterinary care they need by 2030 — with an important factor being a critical shortage of veterinarians. The national veterinary chain operates North Bay practices in Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park.

Industry insiders blame a number of culprits, ranging from more appointments and pets adoptions to fewer doctors returning from the pandemic or even going into and staying in the field.

For one thing, the pandemic’s protocols have made the steps involved with making an appointment take longer. According to an American Veterinary Medical Association survey of clinic owners and the practitioners, vets indicated they were seeing fewer patients per hour. The average productivity rate declined by almost a quarter of appointments processed in 2020 in contrast to the previous year.

Plus, people are making more appointments during the waves of the pandemic. The Schaumburg, Illinois-based AVMA reported a 4.5% increase in appointments made in 2020 in comparison to 2019 — with no signs of letting up. In 2021, they’re up another 5%.

“There’s been a massive increase in pet adoptions,” said Hanna Pollack, front office supervisor with VCA Sequoia Valley Hospital in Santa Rosa.

The AVMA reported the number of adoptions from animal shelters and rescue facilities surged in 2019 to 2020 from 865,846 to 1 million, respectively.

Pollack said she’s aware of a Rohnert Park clinic booked out for appointments until January, with at least one animal cardiologist unable to take new patients until May. Her practice has lost one vet, temporarily creating a backlog of appointments and elective surgeries. The hospital does not perform emergency surgery, which always gets precedence.

“We’re faring better, but we were booked a month and a half out,” she said, referring to a period of time in spring.

The problem is widespread across the North Bay and the nation.

Dr. Gene Harlan of Cotati Large Animal Hospital seeks another vet to help his practice, but he admits it seems harder to find willing recruits because the salaries are “too low.” With a starting wage of $60,000 to $90,000, “$200,000 in average debt” from veterinary school is hard to swallow.

“That’s a disadvantage,” he told the Business Journal.

But Harlan stressed the importance of serving the influx of animals entering the clinics. His former business partner shared with him how he was unable to accommodate a dog with a foxtail in his paw for two weeks.

“By that time, you don’t know where that foxtail has been,” he lamented.

Harlan and Pollack mentioned how stressful the job is. Harlan has noticed a number of fellow practitioners are retiring. Pollack said vets experience a high rate of suicide.

Of a 2014 AVMA survey of 11,627 vets in the United States, 9% indicated they suffered from psychological distress. A pre-pandemic 2019 study also noted the 398 deaths among vets is 1.7 times higher than the U.S. general population.

It appears vets have more to deal with before they even go into practice.

The California Veterinary Medical Association has pledged to explore new “ways to increase veterinary professional licensure and access to veterinary care in the state,” spokeswoman Michelle Cave said on behalf of the state’s Consumer Affairs department.

For now, the CVMA may have its hands full with fraudulent players. It just reported Oct. 14 that a Los Angeles man pleaded no contest on the charge of practicing veterinary medicine without a license last summer. The scam involving Marc Ching’s organic pet food store, The PetStaurant, prompted an undercover investigation initiated by the California Veterinary Medical Board. Ching was sentenced to a year of probation and a $1,000 fine on the criminal offense. He also faced a $5,000 citation issued on Sept. 24 through the CVMB.

“Unlicensed veterinary practice endangers the lives of animal patients throughout California and will not be tolerated,” CVMB Executive Officer Jessica Sieferman said.

The CVMB encourages any individuals with evidence of unlicensed practice to file a complaint by completing an online complaint form available at vmb.ca.gov.