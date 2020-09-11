Video: North Bay CFO Awards 2020
Each year, North Bay Business Journal honors local financial leaders of businesses and nonprofits throughout Napa, Sonoma, Marin and surrounding counties. They were honored Aug. 28 at a Business Journal Virtual Event.
The keynote speaker for the event was Eric Lewis, CEO of Wineshipping in Napa.
Read profiles of the following winners:
- Ann Butterfield, Community Foundation Sonoma County, Santa Rosa
- Robert Collins, Nordby Construction, Santa Rosa
- Chris Cordano, Beckstoffer Vineyards, Rutherford
- Kirsty Cringan, Trinchero Family Estates, St. Helena
- Delia Diaz, Traditional Medicinals, Rohnert Park
- Martha Duarte, CPA, Alternative Family Services, Santa Rosa
- Ron Felder, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa
- Simon Haidamous, Aperture Cellars, Healdsburg
- Elizabeth Hammon, Intervine Inc., Napa
- Steve Jannicelli, Clover Sonoma, Petaluma
- David Joyce, Wineshipping, Napa
- Rupinder Malhi, CPA, Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa
- Shannon McLaren, Frog's Leap Winery, Rutherford
- Viola Morris, Lifehouse, San Rafael
- Robert Parker, Napa Valley College, Napa
- Ditas Peterson, St. Supery Estate Vineyards & Winery, Rutherford
- David Prince, Petaluma Ecumencial Properties (dba PEP Housing), Petaluma
- Shari Riggs, Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty, Napa
- Sharon S. Rubens, Yandell Truckaway Inc. and SC Warehouses Inc., Benica
The event was underwritten by BPM and Comerica Bank. Award sponsor was Redwood Credit Union. Winner sponsor was Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty.