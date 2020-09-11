Video: North Bay CFO Awards 2020

Each year, North Bay Business Journal honors local financial leaders of businesses and nonprofits throughout Napa, Sonoma, Marin and surrounding counties. They were honored Aug. 28 at a Business Journal Virtual Event.

The keynote speaker for the event was Eric Lewis, CEO of Wineshipping in Napa.

Read profiles of the following winners:

Ann Butterfield, Community Foundation Sonoma County, Santa Rosa

Robert Collins, Nordby Construction, Santa Rosa

Chris Cordano, Beckstoffer Vineyards, Rutherford

Kirsty Cringan, Trinchero Family Estates, St. Helena

Delia Diaz, Traditional Medicinals, Rohnert Park

Martha Duarte, CPA, Alternative Family Services, Santa Rosa

Ron Felder, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa

Simon Haidamous, Aperture Cellars, Healdsburg

Elizabeth Hammon, Intervine Inc., Napa

Steve Jannicelli, Clover Sonoma, Petaluma

David Joyce, Wineshipping, Napa

Rupinder Malhi, CPA, Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa

Shannon McLaren, Frog's Leap Winery, Rutherford

Viola Morris, Lifehouse, San Rafael

Robert Parker, Napa Valley College, Napa

Ditas Peterson, St. Supery Estate Vineyards & Winery, Rutherford

David Prince, Petaluma Ecumencial Properties (dba PEP Housing), Petaluma

Shari Riggs, Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty, Napa

Sharon S. Rubens, Yandell Truckaway Inc. and SC Warehouses Inc., Benica

The event was underwritten by BPM and Comerica Bank. Award sponsor was Redwood Credit Union. Winner sponsor was Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty.