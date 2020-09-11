Video: North Coast Cannabis Industry Conference 2020

North Bay Business Journal brought together leaders in the emerging legal industry nationwide and in California's Emerald Triangle for the 2020 North Coast Cannabis Industry Conference, held virtually on Aug. 26.

Speakers:

Tamar Maritz, vice president of business development at BDS Analytics

Bill Silver, new markets president, CannaCraft, Santa Rosa

Cy Scott, co-founder and CEO of Headset Inc., a cannabis business analytics company

Read a report on conference highlights.

The conference was underwritten by Farella Braun + Martel.