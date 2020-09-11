Video: North Coast Cannabis Industry Conference 2020
North Bay Business Journal brought together leaders in the emerging legal industry nationwide and in California's Emerald Triangle for the 2020 North Coast Cannabis Industry Conference, held virtually on Aug. 26.
Speakers:
- Tamar Maritz, vice president of business development at BDS Analytics
- Bill Silver, new markets president, CannaCraft, Santa Rosa
- Cy Scott, co-founder and CEO of Headset Inc., a cannabis business analytics company
Read a report on conference highlights.
The conference was underwritten by Farella Braun + Martel.