Vineyard 29 granted requests to correct violations by Napa County Planning Commission

St. Helena-based winery Vineyard 29 was allowed to correct code violations earlier this month with the approval of the Napa County Planning Commission.

Sean Trippi, county planner, said at the Nov. 1 meeting that the item fell under the county’s code compliance program, which allows property owners to apply for permit modifications in order to remedy violations.

Under that program, Vineyard 29 sought to legalize areas where it had violated the terms of its use permit, including levels of visitation and its number of employees.

But Vineyard 29 also requested changes beyond what was needed to correct the violation.

While commissioners said they supported wineries making permit corrections to come into compliance, they also had concerns about wineries requesting expansions above and beyond that.

“When we’re seeing wineries that are out of compliance and want to come into it and then vastly expand, it gives me pause,” Commissioner Kara Brunzell said.

The commissioners decided to grant Vineyard 29 the expanded entitlements for production, employees, tours, tastings and marketing events — so long as the winery stays within its current entitlements for three years or until various infrastructure improvements are put in place, whichever takes longer.

The winery was originally approved in 2001, with a capacity of 48,500 gallons of wine per year. The 2001 permit also allowed for three full-time employees and two part-time, and up to 30 people were allowed to visit daily by appointment, with a maximum of 10 per week.

“I don’t know how that math works out, but that’s what the approval letter said,” Trippi told the commission.

Vineyard 29 also fell into code violations connected to marketing events and an employee or overflow parking area, among a few other areas.

Vintner Chuck McMinn requested the county allow the winery to:

Produce 75,000 gallons of wine per year.

Increase by-appointment visitation up to 60 people per day — with a 370 per week maximum.

Increase the number of full-time employees to 15, part-time to six, and hire five employees during harvest.

Increase events.

Add 26 parking spaces, for a total of 36.

Install a new wastewater treatment system.

Build a new driveway connection from Highway 29, and remove the existing driveway.

Build a replacement well.

McMinn said at the meeting that the requests were made to make sure the winery had room to grow and not end up with permit violations again. He said he made the mistake 23 years ago of not understanding that aspect of the use permit.

“This is an application for the next 20 years. This is not an application for what’s going to happen tomorrow,” McMinn said.

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.