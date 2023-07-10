Visit Napa Valley elects new chair to the board of directors

The board of directors for Visit Napa Valley has elected Thomas Bensel as its chairman for the new fiscal year. The organization is the official destination marketing group for Napa Valley.

“Visit Napa Valley has played an integral role in driving not only the recovery of tourism, which is vital to our local economy, but also promoting the Napa Valley as a dynamic place to live and work,” said Bensel. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with this board as it offers guidance on the work produced by the team at Visit Napa Valley, positioning Napa Valley as a premier wine country destination and introducing the Napa Valley to the next generation of visitors.”

The board also has three new members: Robby Delaney, general manager of the Four Seasons Resort & Residences; Patrick Egan, senior vice president, marketing and communications at Boisset Collection; and Patrick Nayrolles, general manager of Meadowood Napa Valley.

Bensel, who is managing director for the Culinary Institute of America California Campus, began his term July 1.