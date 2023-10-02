Visit Vacaville selects new president and CEO

Visit Vacaville has announced the appointment of Alyssa Pardini as its new president and CEO, effective Oct. 2.

Pardini will succeed Melyssa Reeves, who will exit the city’s destination marketing organization Oct. 31 to become president of Destination Marketing Association of the West, a regional trade group that last fall elected her board president after more than two decades serving in the organization.

Pardini and Reeves over the next month will work together during the transition in leadership, Visit Vacaville reported in its Sept. 28 announcement.

Pardini brings a background in branding and marketing in the travel and hospitality industries to her new role, including work at the Walt Disney Company; Central Coast of California Hospitality, LLC; Destination Hotels (L'Auberge Del Mar in Del Mar); and KSL Resorts (Silverado Resort in Napa); and Evolution Hospitality’s in-house creative and digital agency, Second Wave, according to the news release.

She is also the owner and chief creative officer of Culaccino Winecolors, a wine-related art business she started earlier this year.

Pardini holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and anthropology from the University of San Diego. She is an active member of Rotary International through the Napa Sunrise club, and has served on the board and committees of a variety of organizations in Del Mar, according to the announcement.

“I’m excited to join Visit Vacaville at a time when the brand has already been elevated to a prominent national stage by my predecessor,” Pardini said in the announcement. “I’m inspired by the current vision, and I also look forward to adding my expertise to help Vacaville tourism, and its brand, grow.”