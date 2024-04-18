Visit Vacaville appoints community engagement manager

Visit Vacaville has named Kia Lutte its new community engagement manager.

In her new role, Lutte will manage tourism-related relationships within the city, connecting local businesses and community-based organizations with the tourism agency’s programs, according to the announcement.

Those programs include Vacaville Restaurant Week, the annual Visitor Inspiration Guide, and the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, an international initiative that aims to help people with disabilities that may not be apparent to others.

Lutte also will represent the organization at local events like the farmers market, Merriment on Main, chamber of commerce mixers, the installation of public art pieces, and more.

Before joining Visit Vacaville, Lutte held several positions with progressive responsibility at Jackson Medical Supply, including front office manager and business development manager.

A longtime Vacaville resident, Lutte’s community leadership has included service as an honorary commander for Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield and ambassador for both the Vacaville and Fairfield-Suisun chambers of commerce. She also has served as a board member for the Downtown Vacaville Business Improvement District and for Young Professionals of Solano, which supports all local chambers.

“Kia has been extensively involved in the Vacaville community and brings a passion for business representation and development to our team,” Alyssa Pardini, Visit Vacaville president and CEO, said in the news release. “Her experience and connections will be a benefit to our organization.”

Lutte stated, “I’m looking forward to bringing my own flair to this position and sharing my love of Vacaville with visitors. (I’m) excited to work each day supporting the hotels and businesses that make our community run, helping locals connect with our events and activities, and bringing more people to Vacaville to experience this remarkable destination.”