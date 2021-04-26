San Francisco North Bay coronavirus vaccination push gets a shot in the arm from volunteers

Who are those masked people putting shots in arms?

Many are North Bay doctors and nurses who are volunteering their time to help get people protected from COVID-19.

“I think we're all enjoying doing something of such high value and it takes such little effort,” said Dr. Steve Olson. “We're really proud of what we do”.

Olson, 65, is a family medicine physician who retired in January 2020 after a 22-year career, spent mostly at Kaiser Permanente. He works twice a week at a vaccine clinic set up through the Sonoma County Medical Association in the Grace Pavilion at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.

Wendy Young, association executive director, said the volunteers are a mix of retired and full-time medical professionals.

“We offer scheduling options from a half day to a full day to fit the volunteer’s schedule,” Young said, adding the clinic can easily vaccinate 600 people in under five hours, and at a comfortable pace. “Our volunteers arrive every day with such enthusiasm, patience and grace. Some volunteer multiple days per week and have been with us since the inception of this clinic (in January).”

Critical work

Olson is one of those enthusiastic volunteers.

“I just think it's so critically important to get these vaccines into people's arms as quickly as you can,” Olson said. “And I think the amount of benefit it does to the community and community at large is fantastic, compared to the minimal amount of effort on any one individual.”

He also likes helping calm those who feel anxious or nervous.

“Those are the main people I want to see,” Olson said. “I want to make it a positive experience for them and not have it be a big ordeal ... so that when they walk out, it makes it more likely for them to have a conversation with somebody in the community.”

Answering the call

As vaccines began rolling out early in the year for those age 65 and older, MarinHealth put out a call for help putting shots in arms. Adam Nevitt, an interventional radiologist at MarinHealth, said he remembers the first vaccine he gave.

“This patient was super enthusiastic and extremely happy to get the vaccination,” said Nevitt, 54. “And I was very happy to be giving it. I think it made everybody feel good. It’s one of those moments of joy.”

Nevitt is used to working with needles in his work as an interventional radiologist, where he performs minimally invasive, targeted treatments that can avoid major surgeries.

“That's what I do all day long, usually for people who are critically ill or very seriously ill,” said Nevitt, whose career spans more than 20 years. “So it's nice to be able to have an impact on people's lives who aren’t ill.”

Nevitt jumped in early on to vaccinate the most vulnerable before mass vaccinations became routine. Because MarinHealth is affiliated with UCSF Health, he was required to spend several hours studying online modules in order to be credentialed to give the COVID-19 shots, he said.

During his volunteer shifts, Nevitt said he saw a range of emotions from people, from terrified to relieved, but all thankful. One woman was giving out chocolates and others wanted to hand out hugs but couldn’t, he recalled.

“It's such a preventive measure and it was so great for us to have that vaccine so early,” he said. “We didn't really expect to have it as soon as we got it.”

From the front lines

Lori Maggioncaldo, an emergency physician who retired last summer after a 28-year career at Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center, said she is very clear about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.