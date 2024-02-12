Volunteers needed: How the pandemic forced a change for North Bay groups that rely on them

As with so many things, the COVID pandemic upended the world of volunteering.

With a shortage of volunteers, nonprofit organizations can struggle to live up to their mission.

“I think the pandemic was hard. A lot of us were scared as to what would happen if we got sick,” said Tyler Dorman, development associate with Meals on Wheels Solano County.

“The volunteering average is about 3.5 hours per week nationally, but we're lower than that at an average of 1.5 hours per week as of last year,” Dorman said. “Meals on Wheels at its core is a community organization. We can’t do this without the community.”

Staff members at the Suisun City-based group are driving some of the longer routes to fill in the gaps left by the absence of volunteers. Often times this is the only hot meal these seniors get each week, and the driver could be the only person they interact with. After all, about one-third of the clients live alone.

Dorman said once the pandemic hit he saw people stop volunteering and many not return once the risks diminished.

Getting people to come back into the fold can be difficult.

“I think COVID was a pretty big reset of personal calendars and priorities,” said Bob Figlock with The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito. His group is having a hard time filling roles that require a lengthy time commitment.

Pre-pandemic the animal rescue group had about 1,300 volunteers a year, with the low of 840 during the peak of the pandemic. Late in 2023 the number topped 1,400.

The problem, Figlock says, is people aren’t staying as long or want to put in fewer hours. This is why more volunteers are needed. It’s not that more work is getting done with the uptick in volunteers. It’s that it now takes a greater number of people to do the same amount of work that was performed in 2019 and earlier.

A lack of people wanting to give their time is impacting charitable groups nationally and locally.

A biennial report released in January 2023 by the Census Bureau and AmeriCorps found that between September 2020 and September 2021 the number of volunteers in the United States dropped about 7 percentage points.

In that one-year span 60.7 million in the U.S., or just more than 23% of the people, volunteered. That represents the lowest percentage since this type of data has been collected, which started in the early 2000s.

Time equals money

Volunteer hours come with a monetary equivalent. In California, each volunteer hour in 2022, the latest statistic available, was worth $37.32, according to Independent Sector. The national hourly figure was $31.80.

The Marine Mammal Center tallied about 150,000 hours of volunteer time in 2023.

“Those hours are worth money. We couldn’t afford to hire near the percentage staff of what our volunteers do,” Figlock said. “That’s almost $5 million in labor from our volunteers per year. That is gargantuan. The (return on investment) is substantial.”

The Census Bureau and AmeriCorps report found that U.S. volunteers put in more than 4.1 billion hours of service, which had an economic value estimated at $122.9 billion.

Those numbers reflect 23.2% of the population, or more than 60.7 million people who gave their time to a formal organization.

Bucking the trend

The Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin, which is based in Santa Rosa, is doing just fine when it comes to filling its volunteer roster, though it will always welcome people who want to join .

“I think because we serve kids across Sonoma and Marin counties there are lots of opportunities for caring adults to volunteer,” Michelle Heery, chief strategy officer, said.

Napa Humane, aka the Humane Society of Napa County & SPCA, says it has a dedicated group of volunteers for events, as well as for its spay and neuter clinics.

The Napa County Historical Society says it gets plenty of folks interested when volunteer opportunities arise.

At the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition, it’s almost like the volunteer pool is overflowing.

“We have some pretty strong ambassadors who do an amazing job getting us really good volunteers,” spokesperson Lili Ramos said. “I think with all the action going on with our project, a lot of people are wanting to get involved.”

A changed landscape

At Napa CASA — short for Court Appointed Special Advocates, which works with children in the foster care system — the volunteer roster has not returned to pre-pandemic numbers. CEO Julie DiVerde in part attributes this to people moving out of the area as well as the many volunteers who had been retirees who chose not to return.

The training is a time commitment (32 hours), as is the volunteer work. DiVerde asks for a two-year commitment so there is the continuity of a stable adult in the child’s life. The weekly or monthly hours needed depend on each case.