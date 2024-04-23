WaFd’s buyout of Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Savings reflected in Q1 earnings drop

Marking its first earnings report since taking over Luther Burbank Savings, WaFd Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) announced Monday $15.88 million in net income for this year’s first quarter.

This is a 73% drop compared to the three months ending 2023, one that shows the size of the investment the Seattle-based bank made. Combined assets amount to $30.14 billion.

The $654 million all-stock merger with Santa Rosa-based Luther Burbank Corporation was announced in November 2022 and closed this past February. WaFd chose to absorb the costs in one quarter.

“We put it all on one quarter. Now we can see how this great franchise is going to pay off,” WaFd spokesman Brad Goode said.

The earnings barometer also declined by 76% in contrast to net income ($65.93 million) posted following the quarter ending March 31, 2023, WaFd reported.

Without the steep declines imposed by the merger, bank officials estimated net income would have totaled over $54 million, a 6% estimated decrease from the last quarter. Banks are still stinging from a high interest rate environment.

As for the bank buyout, one line-item alone in merger-related expenses surpassed $25 million on its balance sheet. Filings and other regulatory documentation can run in the millions of dollars.

Net interest income — which is characterized by the difference between revenue generated by interest-bearing assets and the cost of servicing liabilities — was $158.59 million, as opposed to the last quarter of 2023. That was $175 million.

Looking forward, the bank plans to update its new property’s technology and install ATMs at its North Bay branches, which includes the Santa Rosa and San Rafael locations.

“In the future, when we look back at the acquisition of Luther Burbank, we will see the addition of this $8 billion asset franchise in California as a transformational event for WaFd,” President and CEO Brent Beardall said in a statement. The gain consists of 34% of WaFd’s asset total.

Bank officials note the attractiveness of Luther Burbank’s $3.2 billion in its multifamily loan portfolio for its sales potential. The Washington-based bank has instituted a program to initiate contact and negotiations with lenders.

The buyout involved 208 branches between the West Coast banks. Over half the staff at Luther Burbank Corporation, which operated in California and Washington since opening in 1983, was retained.

WaFd employed about 2,400 staffers before the merger and manages locations in nine western states including California, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington. The financial institution has been around since 1917.

Beardall has promised the Washington financial institution will be involved in the Sonoma County community. It kicked off that commitment in early March with a $25,000 donation to PEP Housing, a Petaluma-based affordable housing nonprofit.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com