WaFd opens new chapter in Santa Rosa

A formal passing of the torch occurred at the new WaFd Bank branch in downtown Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon.

The Third Street location once housed Luther Burbank Savings, which was officially bought out Feb. 29 by the Seattle-based WaFd. The merger was initially announced in November 2022.

On hand to commemorate the event was WaFd CEO Brent Beardall, who was joined by his executive team and branch staffers absorbed in the all-stock $654 million merger. Over half of the 225 employees were retained.

Luther Burbank Savings founder Victor Trione was also on hand. Trione started the Luther Burbank Corp. subsidiary about 40 years ago and was recognized for his contributions with a plaque near the freshly rebranded bank’s front door.

“Salud,” the group of about 30 people gathered said in unison, raising glasses of a Trione Winery bubbly.

Beardall emphasized his company’s commitment to maintain the “loyalty and integrity” of Luther Burbank Savings, calling it “a perfect fit” in values with WaFd.

The bank plans to update its new property’s technology and install ATMs at the North Bay branches, including a San Rafael branch.

The CEO got teary eyed when he turned to Trione with an emotional nod to thank him for visiting him in the hospital following a plane crash in Provo, Utah, in January 2023 that almost took Beardall’s life. He said the experience has given him “overwhelming gratitude.”

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” he said.

“The integrity of this bank has built up for a lifetime, and it can be lost in a matter of seconds. So I promise you, Victor, we will protect that integrity,” Beardall told the gathering.

WaFd plans to keep Luther Burbank Savings’ longtime focus on multifamily housing accounts and rounded out its welcome to the neighborhood with a donation to Pep Housing, a Petaluma-based affordable housing nonprofit for seniors.

CEO Jennifer Litwak accepted the $25,000 donation with members of her staff, declaring the money will be earmarked for the residents’ assistance fund. The account benefits seniors undergoing financial hardships.

Beardall explained to the group that two things mark the success for a company, “love what you do and make a difference.”

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com