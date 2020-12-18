Watch: 2020 Wine, Spirits + Beer Industry Awards virtual event by North Bay Business Journal
In a year when many people crave a good stiff drink, the Business Journal honors some of the individuals and companies which provide that needed diversion.
The recipients of the Wine, Spirits & Beer Industry Awards were honored Dec. 8 at this Business Journal Virtual Event:
Read interviews with the winners via the links below.
Individual winners
- Winery Custom Crush: Ronald Du Preez, general manager and head winemaker, Sugarloaf Crush
- Special Award - Environmental Restoration: Tom Gamble, proprietor and farmer, Gamble Family Vineyards
- Winemaker – Napa County: Todd Graff, winemaker, Frank Family Vineyards
- Master distiller: Chris Hanson, Hanson of Sonoma Distillery
- Winemaker – Mendocino County: Ryan Hodgins, winemaker, FEL Wines
- Winery Owner & Winemaker: Kathleen Inman, owner and winemaker, Inman Family Wines
- Co-Founders – Craft Beverage: Hunter Wade and Jolie Devoo, co-founders, Golden State Cider
- Co-Founders - Distillery: Sarah Fiske and Josh Opatz, co-founders, Young & Yonder Spirits
- Winery Owner – Sonoma County: Clay Mauritson, owner, Mauritson Winery
- Brewery President & CEO: Kevin McGee, president and CEO, Anderson Valley Brewing Company
- Winery Owner – Napa County: Scott Miller, proprietor, Amlés Wines
- Brewery CEO: Jeff Ottoboni, CEO, North Coast Brewing Co.
- Winemaker – Sparkling Wine: Manveer Sandhu, director of winemaking, Rack & Riddle Custom Wine Services
- Winery Managing Partner – Napa County: Juan Pablo Torres Padilla, managing partner and CEO, Sullivan Rutherford Estate
- Head Distiller: Tim Welch, head distiller, Mylans Distilling Co.
- Winemaker – Large Winery: Chrissy Wittmann, director of winemaking at The Prisoner Wine Company
Supplier winners
WINnovation Awards
Also, check out this year’s winners of the Wine Industry Network’s WINnovation Awards.