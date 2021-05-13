Watch: California North Coast Cannabis Industry Conference covers robocall law, banking, social justice, data-based marketing

The cannabis industry is especially vulnerable to these class-action lawsuits because it’s relatively new and the businesses “may not know all the rules,” Farella Braun + Martel attorney Cynthia Castillo told attendees of the Business Journal’s virtual North Coast Cannabis Industry Conference, which was underwritten by her San Francisco-based law firm.

“(The plaintiffs) are able to exploit these weaknesses,” she said at the May 7 event.

Fines for non-compliance with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act can range from $500 to $1,500 per call.

Other speakers at the conference:

SAFE Act and federal deregulation: Morgan Fox, media relations director & committee manager, National Cannabis Industry Association

Social justice and successful business models: Judith Schvimmer, general counsel, The Parent Company

Data and market intelligence: Cy Scott, CEO & co-founder, Headset

Event underwriter: Farella Braun + Martel