The selections this year were made from nearly 6,700 employee surveys, out of about 19,800 who work for the nominees. That was below the record in 2019 but remarkable considering the communication challenges of remote work combined with severe economic headwinds.

One measure of how engaged employees were in this year’s satisfaction survey: the average score rose from 4.39 out of 5 to 4.50.

Several companies reported 100% employee survey participation, an indicator that they saw Best Places to Work as a mechanism to engage employees and build morale during an incredibly challenging time.

What these facts about the 2020 Best Places to Work indicate to us — and it was obvious from the many hundreds of employee-written comments — is that these organizations were standing with their employees as the pandemic stressed every aspect — indeed, the very fiber — of their business.

Co-hosts of the Sept. 23 event were Exchange Bank, Kaiser Permanente and Nelson. The underwriter was Trope Group.