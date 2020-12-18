Watch: North Bay Nonprofit Leadership Awards virtual event for 2020

Helping to make the area a better place to live in a variety of ways, here are the individuals and organizations which received this year’s Journal Nonprofit Leadership Awards.

Read profiles of the award winners, and find out how they have been weathering the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic:

Walt Basinger

Volunteer Lead, Redwood Empire Food Bank

Alberto Botello

Camp Director - Camp Geneva Nunez, California Human Development

Omar Carrera

CEO, Canal Alliance

Che Casul

CEO, The Center for Social & Environmental Stewardship

Donna Cates

Board President, Becoming Independent

Duskie Estes

Executive Director, Farm to Pantry

Paul Fordham

Deputy Executive Director, Homeward Bound of Marin

Greg Friedman

Board Member, The Marine Mammal Center

Barbara Grasseschi

Board member, Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County

Tallia Hart

CEO, Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce

Maureen Highland

Executive Director, Petaluma Educational Foundation

Blanca Huijon

Executive Director, Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center

Ron Karp

Executive Director, Food for Thought

Ryan Klobas

CEO, Napa County Farm Bureau

Peg Maddocks

Executive Director, NapaLearns

Anita Maldonado

CEO, Social Advocates for Youth

Len Marabella

CEO, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Stephen Meacham

Marketing Committee Chair, Board Member, Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation

Karissa Moreno

Executive Director, Northern California Center for Well-Being

Suzie Randall

Interim Executive Director, Okizu

Mike Smylie

Executive Director, Gilead House

Bob Sonnenberg

CEO, Earle Baum Center of the Blind

Lise Tarner

Director, Past President, Boys and Girls Clubs of Napa Valley

Kathleen Woodcock

Director of Community Resources, Fund Development, Marin Center for Independent Living