Watch: North Coast Cannabis Industry Conference explores California taxes, smoke at harvest, appellations, banking regulation

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
December 14, 2020, 12:42PM
With it poised to rake in about $1 billion in annual tax revenue for California by the end of 2020, the cannabis culture and economy have come a long way in the handful of years since the state legalized adult, recreational use in 1996.

That’s one in a series of assessments made Dec. 10 at the North Bay Business Journal’s second virtual North Coast Cannabis Industry Conference of 2020, surrounding the industry’s past, present and future issues. Those range from legal guidelines and a new California appellation law to COVID-19’s impact and growing government support.

Speakers

  • Keynote: Nicole Elliot, senior adviser for cannabis, Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz)
  • Paul Cebulak, vice president for client success, Confident Cannabis
  • Ross Gordon, policy director, Humboldt County Growers Alliance
  • Kristi Palmer, co-founder, Kiva Confections
  • Christian Sweeney, chemist, Sonoma Lab Works
  • Cynthia Castillo, cannabis specialist attorney, Farella Braun + Martel

