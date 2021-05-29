Water restrictions are returning to California North Coast. Why we should think big

Chris D. Craiker, AIA, NCARB, is a Napa-based architect who has been designing sustainable green buildings for over 40 years. And he reports that he has been using grey water for 20 years to irrigate his Napa olive orchard.

Water conservation has taken center stage as the California drought takes a choke-hold on the state, particularly the North Bay.

It’s time we take water conservation seriously to remind all us how water and it’s use impacts us as one of our most essential natural resources. While the pace of green building practices has accelerated and our awareness of water management grows, historic and now chronic California droughts requires a new focus on conservation.

Many cities are passing household voluntary water reductions of 15%. It won’t be long before voluntary becomes mandatory and 15% becomes 25% or more.

Sonoma County Water District has been inflating an artificial dam on the Russian River for years. The monster steel-belted snake — 11 feet in diameter, 8 inches thick — was custom-made by a Japanese tire company and is inflated to provide temporary excess water in the Russian River for the summer dryer months. This year it’s been inflated earlier, with the pending drought throughout our region.

Once fully inflated a significantly large pool of water is created, then water is transferred to four off-stream ponds. This helps to recharge ground water that is delivered to potentially 600,000 water users in Sonoma and Marin counties. It’s getting old and need to be replaced. But is it enough?

In January it was anticipated the North Bay would have normal rainfall, but low rainfall in 2020 was measured. In Ukiah the recorded total was 11.32 inches, which amounts to 31% of the average 37.01 inches, the second lowest rainfall recorded since 1893.

Clearly, we need to find radical ways of reducing our water usage as new and existing water resources are becoming increasingly scarce many nationwide regions. At the same time, per-capita water consumption is increasing. Water and sewer rates have increased dramatically over the last decade (100%–400%), and new water supply options are too costly or altogether unavailable.

This should result in more stringent water use in new construction. In addition, there is the increasing recognition of both water and energy savings gained by implementing water saving initiatives.

Within the federal sector alone it is estimated that expenditures for water and sewer services could be a $1 billion annually. Water savings of up to 40% at federal facilities could provide enough water to supply a population of approximately 1.8 million.

This water savings potential is enormous with relatively low-cost expenditures. There are always significant energy cost savings associated with water efficiency measures. For example, federal facilities use approximately 60 billion British thermal units, or BTUs, of energy annually to process and use water.

Over 98% of this energy is used for water heating, further illustrating that water conservation measures are an integral part of a facility's overall energy management plan.

The construction industry could do a lot better at conserving water during construction. We generally think of water efficiency in low-flow fixtures and high-efficacy appliances, but the initial construction of an facility requires significant site cleaning and water for mortar and concrete. Efficiency should start with the first shovel in the ground.

For post-construction uses, recycling grey water is now legal. More than half the water that goes down the drain from sinks, showers, dishwashers and washing machines is considered grey water.

In droughts and average use, grey water is a good step forward when done right. California Health and Safety Code section 17922.1 allows untreated waste water that has not been contaminated by toilet discharge or infectious body waste to be released into yard areas.

Any household can install a single fixture for grey water distribution without a permit.

Obviously, we can’t recycle toilet flushings, but re-using your internal wasted water eases the burden on local treatment plants and potentially reduce municipal water expenditures.

Grey water must be released above ground surfaces and into rock, soil or other solid shields to cover the release point. Ponding or tank storage is not allowed.

Watch how easy it is to install:

A new device has been certified for residential grey water use is now available. GreenSmart Sustainable Concept’s wireless remote-control grey water diverter makes it easy to recycle household waters into the yard for irrigation or back into the sewer system.

Our future water conservation strategies must include aggressive system optimization, more efficient water systems design, water reuse and recycling, leak detection, repair and replacement of failing systems.

More specifically, a wide range of technologies and measures can be employed to save water and energy consumption:

Water-efficient plumbing fixtures including ultra-low-flow toilets and waterless urinals, waterless urinals, low-flow and sensored sinks, low-flow showerheads, and water-efficient dishwashers and washing machines.

including ultra-low-flow toilets and waterless urinals, waterless urinals, low-flow and sensored sinks, low-flow showerheads, and water-efficient dishwashers and washing machines. Irrigation and landscaping measures such as super water-efficient irrigation systems, gray water recycling, irrigation control systems, low-flow sprinkler heads, water-efficient scheduling practices, and Xeriscape.

such as super water-efficient irrigation systems, gray water recycling, irrigation control systems, low-flow sprinkler heads, water-efficient scheduling practices, and Xeriscape. Reducing water use in HVAC systems (Yes, they use a lot of water.)

We should make water conservation a national priority. So, here’s a hint: outlaw one of America’s biggest liabilities: green lawns. That will save a lot of water.