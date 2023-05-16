We should stop punishing workers without college degrees

What do you remember about your college experience? Maybe your four years included late nights cramming for a midterm (or partying!), giant lecture halls where you learned the basics of calculus, or seminar readings that opened your mind to new ways of thinking. College is — for some of us — a wonderful, unforgettable period of growth and discovery of ourselves and the world around us.

But college isn’t the only way to enter the adult world — it’s just one way. Plenty of people bypass a four-year degree for technical school, training and certifications, or on-the-job education. In fact, enrollment in four-year colleges has declined over the last decade, and roughly 63% of high school graduates or people with GED certificates enrolled in a college in 2020. That leaves a lot of people without college degrees.

Still, a college degree is rewarded in professional life (albeit rarely enough to offset the cost of attendance). Many job listings make a degree a requirement, regardless of the actual job. And recent findings painted a somewhat grim picture for those of us without college degrees on the job market: 22- to 27-year-old workers without college degrees had an unemployment rate of 7.6% in December 2022 — well above the overall rate of 3.5%. That’s a serious discrepancy.

When college doesn’t necessarily teach the hard skills our labor force needs, why are they set up at such a disadvantage? And why does our workforce continue to punish people without college degrees when they might be excellent candidates with critical skills?

When we exclude people without degrees from the workforce, we’re not just letting bias (hello, classism!) take the wheel — we’re missing out on employees who can bring a whole host of valuable traits to the workplace.

A college degree can’t tell you everything about an applicant.

While a college degree is a valuable asset, there is so much more to a potential employee than their GPA from ages 18—22. Consider both the hard skills you’re looking for when you screen applicants: Forklift operating? They don’t teach that in college. Welding? Unlikely. Data entry? That’s not particularly common in most college curriculums.

But what about the intangibles that make someone an exemplary employee? A college degree doesn’t guarantee that an applicant will be a hardworking employee — or that they’ll even have adequate time management and task prioritization skills. Four years in school doesn’t mean an applicant has a particular aptitude or appetite to learn on the job. A degree doesn’t ensure a desire to grow in one’s position or signal ambition. There’s no reason to believe a college graduate will be a better team player and bring value to the organization. All of these traits — characteristics that make employees invaluable — come from real world experience, tenacity, and strength of character, not bachelor’s degrees.

Make no mistake: College is an incredible experience for those of us lucky enough to attend — which includes students with financial support from their families or students taking on significant debt. But I’ve sat on the other side of the interview desk for countless applicant screenings, listening to potential employees’ life experiences, personal strengths, areas for growth, and ambition. I’m not convinced that a college degree is what sets applicants apart.

Experience, know-how, attitude, and aptitude are what I’m looking for in an applicant. As human resources leaders, we should expand our applicant pools to find the absolute best fit for each position — not simply the applicant who has spent the most time in the classroom. When I make a hiring decision, I extend an offer to the person I know will be best for the role on a holistic level — and a four-year degree is low on the list of priorities if the applicant has relevant expertise.

I hope for a future where a college degree is not the only entry point to financial security and gainful employment, and I know that future is possible with a slight mindset adjustment on the part of professional leadership. Next time you’re at the hiring table, consider expanding your criteria, and join me in inviting more people into the workforce based on everything they have to offer. We’ll all be better for it.