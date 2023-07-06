‘We’re at an interesting turning point’: North Bay financial gurus predict mild economic slowing

When Christyne Davidian attended a Charles Schwab investor chat at the 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa on June 29, she needed to make sense of a common complaint among many people.

What has happened to the supply chain? Plus, is its inadequacy a problem rooted in the lack of manufacturing output or the lack of personnel?

More importantly, is this issue seeing a new normal that Americans will have to live with?

During the Q&A session of the talk on the midyear economic outlook, the Petaluma woman asked Schwab’s chief investment strategist Jeff Kleintop, the sole presenter, about the residual, pandemic-driven outcome that has spilled over into an up-and-down economy in the last three years. Schwab underwrote the event that was tied to the last performance of the Shakespearean spoof “Something Rotten.”

Between the talk and the play, the former Medtronic strategic sourcing manager explained she was hunting for a new car and wanted a specific, green “cactus” color.

“(Instead), they only had black, white and grey,” she lamented.

“I thought it was a materials issue, but from his answer, I see it’s more complicated,” she said. Davidian would want to know. Finding resources was a big part of her job duty in her line of work before she retired.

Kleintop had told the crowd of about 100 clients on hand for the event that the economic picture presents a mixed bag.

Essentially, one part of the economy may finish the year in a recession, albeit a mild one, even while other components to the economy may be faring well.

When trade and industrial activity suffer and the gross domestic product shows a decline in numbers over at least two quarters of the year, it’s a recession.

With the first six months of the year now over, wealth advisers, lenders and economists from the North Bay to New York are speculating for their clients how conditions may impact results for the remainder of the year.

“We’re at an interesting turning point. I think the next half of the year will look very different than the first half. And, the second half is not going to be great and probably not going to show big returns,” Kleintop said.

‘Not everything is in recession’ Schwab chief investment strategist Jeff Kleintop

Usually, in a typical recession, all areas of the economy fall.

“But not everything is in recession (now),” Kleintop told the group, citing manufacturing in decline, while the services sector remains strong.

And with growth remaining lackluster, “it’s affecting earnings,” he said, cautiously noting that international stocks may present a good bargain at this point.

One bright spot, the job market has been the standard bearer for propping up the one promising part of the economy. But that probably won’t last, Kleintop predicted. If that falters, other parts of the economy will, too, he said.

“The reason why travel and leisure (in the services sector) are doing well is because people feel confident about their jobs,” he told the crowd. “But we’re bracing for job cuts in what we’re hearing from CEOs and CFOs.”

The business community has other concerns, as he pointed out with banks tightening their lending standards.

“Corporations may not only have a cash-flow problem, but they can’t borrow either,” he said.

Where to get money

Sonoma resident Barbara Morrison, president of TMC Financing of Oakland, has witnessed companies seeking U.S. Small Business Administration real estate or equipment loans “as conventional lenders become more stringent with their requirements.”

The top SBA lender and financial broker pointed out how businesses seeking a way to purchase or refinance their owner-occupied property have found these loans more attractive “in times of economic challenges.”

In the North Bay, TMC Financing has worked with the gamut of businesses opting for this type of financing. SBA 504 program loans come with long-term fixed rates for major assets that promote business growth and job creation.

Are consumers spending?

A U.S. government report released July 1 suggests that consumer spending is slowing under pressure from stubborn high prices and interest rates. As spending has cooled, so has inflation. This is a combination the Federal Reserve must balance.

“Core prices,” defined as those excluding food and energy costs, rose 4.6% in May year over year. The rise signals the Fed’s persistence in enacting 10 rate hikes for over a year to curb spending and ultimately to manage prices. But this plan isn’t steel proof for all categories.

Inflation hovers at 4.5%, challenging most economists trying to track the U.S. economy’s forward progress.