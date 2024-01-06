West Sonoma County food bank for the chronically ill plans Santa Rosa expansion

For nearly a quarter century, a food bank dedicated to feeding Sonoma County residents with chronic medical conditions has been operating out of a small building in the rural community of Forestville.

But in the past few years, the number of people who depend on Food for Thought for such meals has quadrupled, according to Executive Director Ron Karp. And they’re now more recipients much farther away from the lower Russian River Valley area where the nonprofit got its start in the 1980s amid the emerging HIV/AIDS crisis.

So, Dec. 27 the organization purchased a 15,681-square-foot warehouse at 2351 Circadian Way in southwest Santa Rosa for $3.595 million, according to public records.

“We've been expanding, growing for many years, and we started looking for property before COVID, then had to suspend that effort,” Karp said. “By the time we started looking again, the marijuana businesses have bought up all the available space in Santa Rosa.”

The new location is more central to both the existing 5,000-square-foot Forestville distribution center and offices, where Food for Thought has operated for nearly 25 years, as well as clients who live in Santa Rosa and Petaluma, Karp said. Roughly 80% of the clients were in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Cotati and Sonoma Valley, according to the 2022 annual report.

Details are still forthcoming on how much Food for Thought will be looking to raise to outfit the new location. To design it, the organization hired San Francisco-based Jackson Liles Architecture, whose work for nonprofits includes Redwood Empire Food Bank’s 60,400-square-foot center near Sonoma County airport that opened in 2012.

A goal for the capital campaign, including design, permitting and construction, is to open the new facility in 18 to 24 months, Karp said.

The Circadian Way building would be used in additional to the West Sonoma County site. But the current location now is too small, he said.

“We have refrigerated and frozen storage off site we're paying for, and we can’t accept some of the larger donations of dry goods because we don't have any place to put them,” he said.

Food for Thought started in 1988. Since expanding to the Forestville building, the workforce has expanded from five to 28. And the number of people served has grown from about 1,000 in 2019 to around 4,000 today, equating to 335,000 meals provided annually.

The new location would allow the organization to undertake a measured growth plan to triple the number of meals it could provide, even adding prepared options such as salads, Karp said.

The seller of 2351 Circadian was Santa Rosa Corporate Center Associates LLC, which built it in 1984 as part of 417,000 square feet of industrial construction in that business park in the 1980s. Members of that company include the Newport Beach-based The O’Donnell Group, which has built 24.2 million square feet of industrial and office space in California, Washington and Alaska over the past five decades.

Brokering the purchase for the food bank were Dave Peterson and Nathan Coogan of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. The listing agent for Santa Rosa Corporate Center Associates was Barry Palma of Newmark.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.