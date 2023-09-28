What a federal government shutdown could mean for the North Bay

If you’re planning on traveling to one of California’s National Parks, or any national park for that matter, traveling by air, needing disaster relief funds or just counting on the federal government, your plans could be affected by a national government shutdown.

It’s not just goods and services, the shutdown could have a far-flung effect. During the 2018-19 shutdown, the 35-day shuttering cost the economy about $3 billion, the Congressional Budget Office estimated.

Not a fan of uncertainty, the stock market can show fluctuations that lead average investors to ponder if they should pull out their funds.

“The best thing to do is do nothing, but that’s hard,” said Josh Wein, portfolio manager at Hennessy Funds of Novato.

The Office of Management and Budget has a list of what could be affected and contingency plans if a deal is not reached on federal funding by midnight Saturda0.

Air travel

In a Sept. 27 email sent to constituents, U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, stated a government shutdown would mean “air traffic controllers and TSA officers (would be) expected to work without pay — potentially leading to significant delays and longer wait times for travelers at airports across the country like there were during previous shutdowns.”

Jon Stout, airport manager at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, said in a statement that “at this time, we anticipate minimal impacts as both tower and TSA screening are both considered essential operations.” The main impact would be going without pay, he added.

Napa County Airport, which has no commercial airline service, could be affected on a federal level, according to Airport Manager Mark Witsoe.

“While the day-to-day operations of the Napa County Airport are funded from rents and operating fees, there is potential for a federal government shutdown to affect federally supported grant projects like out taxiway … replacement,” Witsoe said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration referred The Press Democrat’s inquiry to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s Sept. 27 news conference that included impacts on the airline industry should there be a government shutdown.

“After all of the disruptions to air travel … we have finally seen cancellations and delays get back down to normal levels,” Buttigieg said. He referenced both the pandemic and problems last year because of pilot and staffing shortages, as well as inflation-induced spike in fuel prices.

Buttigieg also said a government shutdown would halt further progress in accelerating improvements to the Federal Aviation Administration’s staffing and technology.

“It would mean we would immediately have to stop training new air traffic controllers and furlough another 1,000 controllers who are already in the training pipeline,” Buttigieg said. “And I want to emphasize that the complexity of the hiring and training process means even a shutdown lasting a few days could mean we will not hit our staffing and hiring targets next year.”

Disaster relief

For disaster prone regions like the Wine Country where wildfires are a part of life, relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency may be harder to come by if FEMA runs out of funds for disaster relief and long-term recovery projects

Government contracts

Businesses that rely on partnerships with government agencies will experience the burden during a shutdown. Diversifying the types of clientele provides more of a safety net, especially for smaller, startup operations.

According to Wealthspire adviser Greg Friedman of Marin County, “that’s the bigger issue” as those who do business with government “still have their payrolls.”

“We never think it’s a good idea to base our existence to a certain customer base,” GC Micro Corp CEO Belinda Guadarrama said. Her Petaluma office — which plays a pivotal role providing resources for the NASA Artemis Moon project — also works with commercial and large corporate accounts.

“While they’re shutdown, we still have to pay our employees and our vendors. But fortunately, we’re not as impacted. But newer and smaller businesses have to get their checks,” she added.

Internal Revenue Service

The IRS would operate as normal.

Medicaid and Medicare

The nonprofit Bipartisan Policy Center states on its website that programs such as Social Security and Medicare won’t be affected by government shutdowns because they are put in a “mandatory spending” category with no expiration date.

National Parks

The National Park Service could decide to leave parks open with scaled back employee service. In 2019 this was the case at Point Reyes National Seashore, which was still open with limited services.