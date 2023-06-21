What Business Owners Can Learn From the SVB Collapse

JON STOJAN
THE FRESNO BEE
June 21, 2023, 11:07AM

The collapse of the SVB Financial Group, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, in 2023 was a wake-up call for many business owners. The company, which had been a leading provider of banking and financial services to the tech industry, found itself on the brink of bankruptcy due to a number of factors, including poor risk management and aggressive expansion strategies.

In the aftermath of the SVB collapse, many business owners began to reevaluate their own strategies and approaches in an effort to avoid similar pitfalls. Here are some of the key lessons that business owners can learn from the SVB collapse.

The Importance of Risk Management

One of the main reasons that SVB collapsed was due to poor risk management practices. The bank had been aggressively expanding its lending portfolio, particularly in the tech industry, and had taken on a significant amount of risk as a result.

“Many of SVB’s borrowers were unable to repay their loans, leading to a wave of defaults that threatened the bank’s solvency,” explained Christy Pyrz, Chief Marketing Officer of Paradigm Peptides. “This underscores the importance of risk management for any business, but particularly for those operating in high-growth industries where there may be significant volatility and uncertainty.”

Business owners need to have a clear understanding of the risks associated with their operations, and take steps to mitigate those risks as much as possible.

The Dangers of Aggressive Expansion

Another factor that contributed to SVB’s collapse was its aggressive expansion strategy. The bank had been rapidly expanding its lending portfolio and opening new branches in order to capture as much market share as possible. However, this expansion came at a cost, as the bank was taking on more risk and increasing its exposure to potential losses.

“This serves as a warning to business owners who may be tempted to pursue aggressive expansion strategies in order to grow their business quickly,” said Trina Johnson, CEO of Blue Forest Farms. “While growth is important, it should not come at the expense of financial stability and sustainability.”

Business owners need to carefully weigh the risks and benefits of any expansion strategy, and ensure that they are able to manage the increased complexity and risk that comes with rapid growth.

The Need for a Strong Corporate Culture

Another lesson that can be learned from the SVB collapse is the importance of a strong corporate culture. SVB had a reputation for being a highly innovative and entrepreneurial bank, with a culture that valued risk-taking and boldness.

“Business owners need to ensure that they are building a corporate culture that supports their business goals and values, while also promoting accountability and responsible decision-making,” said Darren Carvalho, Co-Founder of MetaWealth. “However, an overly confident culture also contributed to the bank’s downfall, as it led to a lack of discipline and oversight in the lending process. Balance and humility are also needed.”

This means setting clear expectations for employees, providing regular feedback and coaching, and establishing strong governance and compliance processes to ensure that the business is operating in a responsible and sustainable manner.

The Value of Transparency and Communication

Finally, the SVB collapse highlights the importance of transparency and communication in times of crisis. When the bank began to experience financial difficulties, there was a lack of clear and timely communication with stakeholders, including investors, regulators, and customers.

“Business owners need to recognize the importance of clear and timely communication with stakeholders, particularly in times of crisis,” said Josh Keller, Founder of OTTO Quotes. “This means being honest and transparent about any challenges or difficulties that the business is facing, and providing regular updates on progress and plans for addressing those challenges.”

By building trust and credibility through effective communication, business owners can help to minimize the impact of any crisis and ensure a more successful recovery.

The Importance of Diversification

Another factor that contributed to SVB’s collapse was its heavy reliance on the tech industry. As the tech bubble burst and many of SVB’s borrowers defaulted on their loans, the bank suffered significant losses.

“This highlights the importance of diversification, both in terms of lending portfolios and revenue streams,” said Brianna Bitton, Co-Founder of O Positiv. “Business owners should aim to diversify their customer base and product offerings, in order to mitigate the risks associated with relying too heavily on any one sector or market.”

The tech industry is notoriously volatile, with rapid changes in technology, market trends, and consumer behavior often leading to rapid rises and falls in valuation. This means that investments in the tech industry can be highly risky, and can lead to significant losses if the market turns against them.

The Role of Regulation and Oversight

SVB’s collapse also raised questions about the role of regulators and oversight in preventing financial crises. While SVB was not a large bank, its collapse had a ripple effect on the broader financial system, leading some to call for increased regulation and oversight of financial institutions.

“Business owners should be aware of the regulatory landscape in their industry, and should ensure that they are complying with all applicable laws and regulations,” said George Fraguio, Vice President of Bridge Lending at Vaster Capital. “This includes laws and regulations related to consumer protection, data privacy, financial reporting, and more. In addition, business owners should stay informed about changes and developments in the regulatory environment, and should be prepared to adapt their practices and strategies accordingly.”

By working within the framework of existing regulations and engaging with regulatory bodies in a constructive way, business owners can help to ensure the long-term health and viability of their industry and the broader economy.

The Value of Foresight and Preparedness

The collapse of SVB serves as a reminder of the value of foresight and preparedness. While no one can predict the future with certainty, business owners can take steps to anticipate and prepare for potential challenges and risks.

“It’s your goal to stay informed about industry trends and developments, regularly assessing risks and vulnerabilities, and developing contingency plans for various scenarios,” said Ryan Rottman, Co-Founder and CEO of OSDB. “By taking a proactive and strategic approach to risk management and crisis preparedness, business owners can better position themselves for success over the long term.”

While it’s impossible to predict the future with certainty, business owners can take steps to anticipate potential risks and prepare for them as much as possible. This might include diversifying their customer base and product offerings, as we discussed earlier, as well as developing contingency plans for different scenarios, such as economic downturns, industry disruptions, or changes in consumer behavior.

The Power of Corporate Culture and Values

Another lesson that business owners can learn from the collapse of SVB Financial Group is the importance of corporate culture and values in promoting long-term success and sustainability.

“SVB’s collapse was, in part, a result of a culture that prioritized short-term profits and growth at the expense of long-term sustainability and risk management,” Derek Flanzraich, Founder and CEO of Ness observed. “According to reports, the bank’s leaders were more focused on expanding its lending and investment activities in the tech industry than on building a strong, sustainable business that could weather potential downturns or market disruptions.”

This highlights the importance of corporate culture and values in shaping a business’s approach to risk management and decision-making.

The Role of Strong Internal Controls and Policies

According to reports, SVB’s collapse was, in part, a result of inadequate risk management practices and weak internal controls, which allowed the bank to engage in risky lending and investment activities without proper oversight or accountability.

“Business owners can take steps to strengthen their internal controls and risk management practices by conducting regular risk assessments, establishing clear policies and procedures for managing risk,” explained Leroy Hite, Founder and CEO of Cutting Edge Firewood, a brand that specializes in top of the line firewood products. “It also means investing in training and development programs to ensure that employees are equipped to identify and manage potential risks.”

In addition, business owners should prioritize transparency and accountability in their decision-making processes, and should create a culture of responsible risk-taking where employees are encouraged to speak up about potential risks or concerns.

The Value of Transparency and Clarity

Transparency and clarity are critical values that can help businesses to avoid the kind of collapse that SVB Financial Group experienced. A lack of transparency and clarity in decision-making processes and financial reporting can lead to a loss of trust from stakeholders, and can make it difficult for businesses to manage potential risks and respond to changes in the market.

“Transparency and clarity can be promoted in a number of ways,” said Athan Didaskalou, Co-Founder of July, a company that offers some of the best carry-on luggage on the market. “For example, businesses can establish clear lines of communication and accountability between different departments and stakeholders, and can ensure that financial reporting is accurate and consistent.”

Businesses can also adopt a policy of openness and transparency when it comes to decision-making processes, and can encourage employees to speak up about potential risks or concerns.

Learn From the SVB Saga

The collapse of the SVB Financial Group serves as a cautionary tale for business owners, particularly those operating in high-growth industries. The good news is that business owners can learn from the mistakes that led to SVB’s collapse and build more sustainable and successful businesses.

While the road to success is never easy, taking these lessons to heart can help to mitigate risk, increase resilience, and improve the chances of long-term success.

