What does it take to be a Best Places to Work company?

Nicole Serres is an author and president of Star Staffing, based in Petaluma.

We have all seen the honorable and seemingly elusive distinction, the company that employees deem a “best place to work.”

What qualifies a company to earn such a big title?

What does the title truly mean and how is it determined who is considered a member of this elite group of employers?

Becoming a “best place to work” company can seem like a far-fetched fantasy, requiring a magical formula that is nearly impossible to replicate. And, sadly, there are not many companies showing off their secrets for success.

Luckily, we have the answers!

Here are the top seven key attributes that make a Best Places to Work company.

1. Transparent communication

As an employer, you set employees up to either succeed or fail. Share quarterly financials with the company to provide transparency and build trust. Set up clear goals to align the whole team behind a shared mission.

2. Employee empowerment

Invest in a strong onboarding process and ongoing training programs.

Helping your employees improve and grow benefits everyone. Set individuals up to succeed, and then promote from within. You will outperform your competitors, and your current employees will feel more empowered to own their responsibilities and grow their careers with your company.

3. Benefits focused

As much as is possible, offer highly competitive compensation and benefit packages. Where you are unable to offer these, substitute flexibility and/or strong culture benefits.

4. Collaborative and genuine

The place to start when you set out to create a best place to work is how people are treated.

Your employees are people, with needs, concerns, and passions. Getting to know these elements of everyone will help you build a rapport and develop stronger relationships. Knowing the individuals on your team ultimately, helps the entire team work together more efficiently and supercharges your company to thrive.

5. Involved and engaged leadership

Relationships with leadership and employees flourish when there is room for transparency.

These relationships also fare best on accountability - doing what you say you will do. If deadlines change or priorities shift, be sure to proactively communicate to set expectations for all stakeholders involved.

6. Employee-first mentality

People need balance in their lives. They need movement, connection, time to unplug and relax, and challenges that get them excited.

Use your position and authority to build and maintain an environment that makes people feel happy, healthy, and engaged. Encourage breaks, passion projects, and investing time for their physical and mental health.

7. Continuous growth and improvement

What is the projected growth and opportunity in the industry?

The more strategic your vision is for your company, the more faith your employees will have in supporting that vision. Ensure there is a development plan for each of your employees and make it a priority to invest in their career.

If a team hyper-focuses on all the elements outlined above, it is impossible for these efforts to go unnoticed.

In fact, Star Staffing has been recognized by The North Bay Business Journal multiple times based on our efforts to embody these seven attributes listed above.

Ultimately, becoming a “best place to work” can mean up leveling in many different business verticals.

Build a trusted workforce that works toward common goals, who feel empowered to effect positive change at the individual and company levels, and who have each other’s (and your) backs.

The payoff that you and your team have from these efforts will be visible, impactful, and extremely worth it. And you may receive an award or two in the process.