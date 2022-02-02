What drives the CEO of Marin County’s Ultragenyx to pursue treatments for rare diseases

Emil Kakkis has spent the bulk of his career developing drugs for diseases that most people have never heard of.

The 61-year-old is the CEO and founder of Ultragenyx, a Marin County-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases.

Kakkis started his career in academia in Southern California, but has been in the North Bay since 1998. He was at BioMarin Pharmaceutical in San Rafael before starting his own company in 2010. Today, Ultragenyx has more than 1,100 employees worldwide.

Ultragenyx’s philosophy is to be “patient focused.”

Kakkis said the traditional approach by pharmaceutical companies is to determine the value of a drug, come up with a position on the price, iron out discounts to get agreements and then for insurance companies to “try to figure out how to restrict access to the drug.”

He added, “No one is looking at how many people with this disease are going to get (the drug).”

While Ultragenyx has brought FDA approved drugs to market, it has not turned a profit. The company’s focus is on research and development as it steadily grows.

The firm went public in 2014. Its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings call will be Feb. 10. As of the end of 2021, the cash balance of the company was approximately $1 billion.

Preliminary revenue totals for 2021 for the drug Crysvita, which treats a disease where the body doesn’t retain enough phosphorus, is expected to be about $193 million, with 2022 projections to reach at least $250 million. For the company’s drug Dojolvi, the only FDA-approved treatment for children and adults with a rare metabolic condition called long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders, the 2021 revenue forecast is at least $38 million, with 2022 expected to see numbers closer to $55 million.

Kakkis reveals more about the company and himself in the following Q&A with the Business Journal.

Ultragenyx’s specialty is finding treatments for rare diseases. How do you determine which diseases to focus on?

We focus on finding potent treatments in bad genetic diseases and try to limit the influence of other considerations like patents and established market sizes that often cause other companies to pass over real opportunities.

We like to be opportunistic more than strategy-driven and will go after new diseases and modes at times if a special opportunity arises, as happened with the Angelman syndrome program with our partner (startup biotechnology company) GeneTx.

The truth is great science is not just laying around. Most of the great projects are hard to find. Sometimes science comes from a random spot and it may not fit your perfect strategy. The pressure is the biology of the disease and to be able to treat it.

You worked for BioMarin for more than a decade before launching Ultragenyx in 2010. Why did you want to start your own company?

I had known many patients and families (while) trying to develop treatments for their ultra-rare diseases and so I knew there was still a need for another rare disease company with broader views on what was possible.

Starting Ultragenyx was a chance to have influence and design a rare disease company from the beginning. I could alter how we approached development, regulatory, early access, patient find, endpoint development, and commercialization in an innovative way that is just not possible with a large existing company. Fortunately, that dream has been realized.

What trends that affect your industry keep you up at night?

Of course the global pandemic has kept many of us up at night over the past two years, for reasons both personal and business related. Even with the pandemic ongoing, as a rare disease company the urgency remains to bring these new treatments to patients in context of even more barriers including travel restrictions, clinic closures, stay-at-home orders, supply chain issues, or regulatory process delays.

Where will your business and industry be in the next five years?

Over the next five years, Ultragenyx will continue to bring new rare disease medicines to more patients throughout the world, and I hope our gene therapy platform will be used by Ultragenyx and our partners to further advance our understanding of how to correct the underlying genetic causes of certain diseases.

I believe in that time frame Ultragenyx will be one of the top rare disease companies in the world with more types of treatments and diseases treated than any other company. And our approach to commercialization focused on expanding accessibility and moderating pricing will become the standard for others.