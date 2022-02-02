Subscribe

What drives the CEO of Marin County’s Ultragenyx to pursue treatments for rare diseases

KATHRYN REED
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 2, 2022, 9:17AM
Emil Kakkis has spent the bulk of his career developing drugs for diseases that most people have never heard of.

The 61-year-old is the CEO and founder of Ultragenyx, a Marin County-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases.

Kakkis started his career in academia in Southern California, but has been in the North Bay since 1998. He was at BioMarin Pharmaceutical in San Rafael before starting his own company in 2010. Today, Ultragenyx has more than 1,100 employees worldwide.

Ultragenyx’s philosophy is to be “patient focused.”

Kakkis said the traditional approach by pharmaceutical companies is to determine the value of a drug, come up with a position on the price, iron out discounts to get agreements and then for insurance companies to “try to figure out how to restrict access to the drug.”

He added, “No one is looking at how many people with this disease are going to get (the drug).”

While Ultragenyx has brought FDA approved drugs to market, it has not turned a profit. The company’s focus is on research and development as it steadily grows.

The firm went public in 2014. Its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings call will be Feb. 10. As of the end of 2021, the cash balance of the company was approximately $1 billion.

Preliminary revenue totals for 2021 for the drug Crysvita, which treats a disease where the body doesn’t retain enough phosphorus, is expected to be about $193 million, with 2022 projections to reach at least $250 million. For the company’s drug Dojolvi, the only FDA-approved treatment for children and adults with a rare metabolic condition called long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders, the 2021 revenue forecast is at least $38 million, with 2022 expected to see numbers closer to $55 million.

Kakkis reveals more about the company and himself in the following Q&A with the Business Journal.

Ultragenyx’s specialty is finding treatments for rare diseases. How do you determine which diseases to focus on?

We focus on finding potent treatments in bad genetic diseases and try to limit the influence of other considerations like patents and established market sizes that often cause other companies to pass over real opportunities.

We like to be opportunistic more than strategy-driven and will go after new diseases and modes at times if a special opportunity arises, as happened with the Angelman syndrome program with our partner (startup biotechnology company) GeneTx.

The truth is great science is not just laying around. Most of the great projects are hard to find. Sometimes science comes from a random spot and it may not fit your perfect strategy. The pressure is the biology of the disease and to be able to treat it.

You worked for BioMarin for more than a decade before launching Ultragenyx in 2010. Why did you want to start your own company?

I had known many patients and families (while) trying to develop treatments for their ultra-rare diseases and so I knew there was still a need for another rare disease company with broader views on what was possible.

Starting Ultragenyx was a chance to have influence and design a rare disease company from the beginning. I could alter how we approached development, regulatory, early access, patient find, endpoint development, and commercialization in an innovative way that is just not possible with a large existing company. Fortunately, that dream has been realized.

What trends that affect your industry keep you up at night?

Of course the global pandemic has kept many of us up at night over the past two years, for reasons both personal and business related. Even with the pandemic ongoing, as a rare disease company the urgency remains to bring these new treatments to patients in context of even more barriers including travel restrictions, clinic closures, stay-at-home orders, supply chain issues, or regulatory process delays.

Where will your business and industry be in the next five years?

Over the next five years, Ultragenyx will continue to bring new rare disease medicines to more patients throughout the world, and I hope our gene therapy platform will be used by Ultragenyx and our partners to further advance our understanding of how to correct the underlying genetic causes of certain diseases.

I believe in that time frame Ultragenyx will be one of the top rare disease companies in the world with more types of treatments and diseases treated than any other company. And our approach to commercialization focused on expanding accessibility and moderating pricing will become the standard for others.

Inside the C-suite

The Business Journal regularly talks in depth with North Bay business leaders to find out how they manage their companies and adapt to changing conditions. Read more interviews here.

At an industry level, I believe we are in the golden age of rare disease medicine. With many new modalities becoming available in the last decade, we have the chance to dramatically change the health and lives of people alive today and all future generations.

In five years, we will see clinical studies and more treatments for debilitating rare diseases that previously had no approved treatments, and we’ll be able to diagnose newborns with rare genetic diseases much more quickly so they can access life-changing medicines in their first weeks of life.

Children born with serious but treatable rare diseases, and who are diagnosed and treated early have the chance of avoiding the complications that can come with disease progression. We can give these children a much different future.

What concerns do you have for your business and industry looking out five years?

Our patients simply cannot wait for potential treatments to go through the same FDA approval processes as for conditions affecting millions of people. Due to the nature of rare diseases and the great degree of variation and heterogeneity that can be seen among patients with the same disease, the FDA process for approving rare disease medicine should look different than for a typical drug.

The current drug development paradigm is not adapted to the highly heterogeneous, small populations of patients we’re serving with rare disease medicine, and we continue to advocate for improvements in this process to ensure rare disease patients aren’t waiting any longer than necessary.

If you could change one government regulation, what would it be and why?

I would change the way accelerated approval is managed so that it is accessible to rare neurological and other diseases, which could result in so many more successful treatments getting approved as has happened for oncology.

What is your approach to making tough/important business decisions?

Making difficult business decisions always involves many different competing and conflicting considerations, (so) that it can be easy to get lost or confused. By focusing on what would get the most patients treated correctly, most promptly as the key drivers of all decisions has allowed us to make good decisions that last the test of time. We have built that into our culture and decision-making throughout the company as a core value.

What qualities in other executives do you try to emulate?

Generous leadership that gives room for others to do their part and care about their careers, a humble and collaborative spirit to solve difficult problems, and dedication and resilient/relentless commitment that sees things through until the end.

How have your mentors impacted your career?

My late father was a neurologist, and his memory continues to be an inspiration for my career and my life’s work. He was driven by a deep sense of purpose—doing the right thing for his patients and breaking the paradigm to do new things that helped patients, like starting rehab for stroke victims or treating Parkinson's disease with L-DOPA before it was mainstream.

Liz Neufeld was my fellowship adviser, and she taught me the importance of deep careful research, built step-by-step to achieve success.

As a CEO, I saw many examples that clearly taught me how not to be. On the other hand, the story of Roy Vagelos building Merck into a respected company and doing the right thing for river blindness in Africa the first time he was presented the challenge is an example of how to do good and be successful at the same time.

What was the hardest lesson you learned early in your career which you now recognize as an important one?

Early in my career I was confronted with a pivotal choice: developing a treatment for a rare disease or managing my career. I was advised to consider whether my efforts to develop a rare disease treatment might derail my career by burning up all my startup money, failing to get the patients treated, and yielding no grants or publications needed to get tenure.

I felt that managing my career to get tenure and ignoring the opportunity to save kids with a rare disease was a fundamental compromise of my real purpose in doing research at all. So, the lesson was to make important career decisions based on a real goal and my life's purpose of getting rare disease patients treated—not based on status, titles, and personal recognition.

What would you re-do in your career if you could and why?

I would get management training early in my career when I first entered industry, rather than struggling with the transition from academia. Leading people is much more than just telling them what to do. The real skills needed are something I took too long to develop. The first thing about real leadership is really understanding the mindset and position of the people around you.

What from your childhood was a clear sign you would one day have an executive leadership position?

I don’t think there was ever a clear sign from childhood at all. I was quiet and introverted. Though I was smart, leading people was not a clear thing in my childhood. My one childhood memory of managing people was a situation where a bully kid would routinely dominate playing with a toy I wanted in the sandbox. So, rather than fighting with him, I took another old toy and made up a fun game with it. This got his attention, and he promptly took that old toy from me, so I got to play with the one I wanted.

When you were a child, teenager, even in college, is this the job you thought you would have one day? If not, what were your earlier career aspirations?

CEO of a rare disease biotech company is certainly not the job I thought I would have when I was younger.

I wanted to be a veterinarian for many years until I was a junior in college, when I spent a summer doing a research project. I was so deeply excited by research, even spending hours alone in a lab doing experiments that I realized that maybe research was my direction. I changed then to focus on being a physician researcher and found the Medical Scientist Training Program (MSTP), which was specifically directed to doing that.

I started my academic career as an assistant professor and working in a lab while seeing patients, but then developed the enzyme therapy for mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I), now called Aldurazyme. (People with MPS I are either missing or don’t have enough of an enzyme to break down sugar molecules.)

After the success treating kids with MPS I and being in the room giving these kids their first infusions, I knew I needed to just keep doing that for the rest of my career. Moving to industry gave me the chance to do that without needing to get grants and could provide the large amount of capital needed to actually get new treatments developed, like Aldurazyme.

Once I moved to industry, doing research and clinical development made sense as my focus. Over time, it became clear that business development, pipeline choices, commercial decisions and other larger business questions greatly impact what a company can do for rare disease patients. After leaving BioMarin, I saw a need to form a new company and be the CEO to set the direction, tone and purpose for a company from the beginning to be what it needed to be in order to serve rare disease patients.

What was your first job? What was your first career job?

My first job in high school was working as a veterinary assistant in a local vet's office holding cats and dogs while they got examined and vaccinated. My first career job was as a physician intern at Harbor-UCLA, where I first got an actual paycheck, though this was still training, even if paid

What are the benefits and drawbacks to being located in the North Bay and doing business here?

While we have operations throughout the U.S. and around the world, I chose to start the company here and keep our headquarters in Novato because this is home, and it’s a lovely, warm, sunny place to be with lots of space for our business.

There also happens to be a wealth of talented people here who share our passion for researching and developing novel treatments for people living with rare diseases.

And the natural beauty of the area and our proximity to other Bay Area cities makes it attractive for talent to relocate here from almost anywhere. While coming to Novato may be hard for some, we offer other locations like Brisbane in the Bay Area and flexible work plans to make commutes more manageable.

What are you doing to attract employees? How has recruitment changed since the start of the pandemic?

Many potential employees are attracted by a company with the reputation of being real about patient focus and caring for patients. This is an opportunity for them to do something meaningful to improve the lives of others in a company that cares for its employees and helps them grow professionally and personally.

We also allow people to move within the company and expand their horizons and grow without having to leave us. Recruitment has changed in that people want more from an employer than just a paycheck. They want more balance and more meaningful work.

Are wages the answer to recruiting great talent? Why or why not?

Certainly not alone. At Ultragenyx we seem to find success in attracting people who are not only excellent at what they do, but care about our mission and are motivated by the chance to change lives. We still must provide the compensation that makes it possible to do good and do well, without compromise. We’re working to build a diverse and innovative workplace where team members feel a sense of community and inclusion.

You founded the nonprofit EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases in 2009 and are still on the board. What was the impetus for starting it?

After going through the incredibly difficult experience of getting FDA approval for my first rare disease medicine, I decided to start the EveryLife Foundation to advocate for sound policy to help the entire rare disease community access safe and effective medicines in the fastest possible timeframe.

I observed in my experience that due to a general lack of experience in rare diseases at the FDA, a simple change in leadership can set a potential treatment back years or even decades or make a developer abandon an otherwise promising potential treatment. There are common-sense policies and procedures that can help make the process work better for those living with rare diseases, so EveryLife Foundation will continue to advocate for those changes.

Tell us what it was like to be in the Rose Parade this year and what led to that transpiring.

I’ve lived in California all my life, and the first 33 years in Los Angeles, so the Rose Parade has always been a special event for me and my family, though we usually watched it on TV.

The Lundquist Institute (the current name for the place where I did my original work on Aldurazyme) was awarded a float in the 2022 Rose Parade and I was asked by the institute to be on the float with my patient Ryan Dant, who has been treated with Aldurazyme for 23 years.

The float was named “Impositive” for impossible positive or too-good-to-be-true stories, which is what rare disease research can provide. I was thrilled to ride on the Rose Parade float with Ryan and other scientists and patients celebrating the medical research breakthroughs of the Lundquist Institute. Ryan, who is now 32 years old, continues to be an inspiration for me, especially after getting married this last year. I recently published a book on the experience of developing and obtaining approval for this life-saving treatment, titled “Saving Ryan”.

What advice would you give someone just starting his or her career in your industry?

Let your career be driven by a real purpose and not corporate feudalism. Corporate feudalism is the incessant search for higher titles and larger lands (scope) that drives many people in this industry. If you spend your entire career simply chasing better and better titles, you’re not going to be fulfilled. Your purpose is something you are unable to turn away from, something you feel you must do that impacts the lives of others in a profound way. And I would share that same advice for someone starting out in any industry.

