What it means for workers at Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Solano hospitals that now mandate COVID-19 vaccinations

While a definitive herd immunity percentage has yet to be determined for COVID-19, for measles it required 95% of the population to be vaccinated, and for polio it was about 80%, according to Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In a media briefing last year, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus discussed herd immunity, which happens when a large number of people in a community become immune to a disease, resulting in the whole community becoming immune.

After months of urgent appeals to employees to voluntarily get COVID-19 vaccinations, some North Bay hospitals have suspended those who will not comply and placed them on administrative leave, while other regional medical centers and health care systems move closer to achieving 100% compliance.

On Oct. 6, the Associated Press reported that Kaiser Permanente put 2,200 of its 216,000 employees nationwide on unpaid leave for choosing not to get vaccinated, giving them until Dec. 1 to change their minds, get the shot and be able to return to work. Kaiser said Oct. 13 that this number is declining daily.

In the AP report, Kaiser stated that failure to be vaccinated by the deadline will result in termination. After this announcement, KP said the employee vaccination rate jumped from 78% to 92%, and this percentage continues to grow. The company did not reveal how many of its employees in the North Bay, specifically in San Rafael and Santa Rosa, have received exemptions or are still unvaccinated.

A Kaiser spokesperson said, “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated. We won’t know with certainty how many this will involve until (the deadline). Meanwhile, we will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits and risks.”

At the same time, Kaiser has established contingency plans in each of its markets to ensure continuity of care, which may include sourcing temporary staff, if necessary.

Kaiser on Aug. 2 announced its vaccination requirement, three days before Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order that mandates the state’s nearly 2.2 million health care and long-term care workers be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30.

On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden issued a federal order through the Department of Labor and its Occupational Safety and Health Administration to draft an emergency temporary standard requiring all companies with 100 or more employees to require vaccinations or weekly tests, and offer paid time off to get vaccinated. This order is estimated to affect 80 million U.S. workers.

At Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, employees who have not been vaccinated, or do not have approved exemptions supported by a note from a licensed medical professional, are not allowed to work at this time, according to Steven Buck, director of communications for Providence Northern California.

“We take COVID safety very seriously and continue to urge members of our communities to be vaccinated,” said Buck. “We also are proud of the tremendous work of our organization and our caregivers to comply with the state’s public health mandates, and of the fact that we have achieved a high rate of caregiver vaccinations.”

While not stating numbers of employees in compliance to date, Buck said Providence is engaging with the small percentage of caregivers who are not yet vaccinated, with the goal of helping each become compliant as soon as possible.

At MarinHealth Medical Center, Jamie Maites, vice president for marketing and communications, said, “We are proud to say as of Oct. 12, 2021, that MarinHealth employees are 99% fully or partially vaccinated. The remaining 1% have been approved for medical or religious exemptions and are being tested once or twice weekly based on guidance in the California Department of Public Health mandate.”

Maites said MarinHealth’s vaccine policy is consistent with the California mandate, however, MarinHealth does not offer the option for staff or physicians to remain unvaccinated without an approved religious or medical exemption, or a deferral if pregnant.

Sutter Health spokesperson Ashley Boarman said that when new compliance deadlines went into effect Sept. 30, “our compliance rate was more than 99%. Currently, fewer than 200 employees are on unpaid administrative leave, and more than half of these are not considered full time. Some of these employees are taking steps to comply and return to work, while those who remain out of compliance on Oct. 15 are subject to termination.”

According to Boarman, Sutter has extensively engaged its workforce on both the importance of vaccination and the many ways to comply with state and Sutter vaccination policies.

“We deeply appreciate the steps they’ve taken to do so while tirelessly caring for those in our community,” Boarman said. “Most of our caregivers are vaccinated against COVID-19, and we encourage those who have not done so to follow their lead in supporting the safety of our shared communities.”