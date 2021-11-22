Subscribe

What you should know about the federal vaccine mandates

ANDREW JEONG
WASHINGTON POST
November 22, 2021, 10:03AM
Millions of Americans will soon be required to get vaccinated under new federal mandates.

Federal employees, government contractors and health-care workers are covered under new Biden administration rules that allow medical and religious exemptions but generally do not allow regular testing and masking in lieu of vaccination.

An emergency order from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which affects employees at companies with 100 or more workers not covered by other federal mandates, does allow for testing and masking, though it is in limbo after being halted by a federal appeals court.

The mandates have stirred political and legal brawls across the nation, pitting states against the federal government, local governments against their states, and employees against employers. Critics have said the requirements constitute federal overreach and force Americans to choose between their livelihoods and medical autonomy.

The Biden administration says that mandates will "save lives, protect the economy, and accelerate the path out of the pandemic."

Who is covered by the federal vaccine mandates?

Workers covered by federal vaccine mandates fall into one of these categories:

  • Federal employees of the executive branch, including members of the military
  • Employees of companies with government contracts
  • Health-care workers at facilities that run Medicare and Medicaid programs
  • Non-remote workers at companies with 100 or more employees, Postal Service workers and public employees in the 28 states and territories that enforce OSHA rules

In all, about two-thirds of all U.S. workers will fall under one of the federal mandates.

Who is not covered by the mandates? Those working for the legislative and judicial branches of government, including members of Congress, are exempt, because President Biden has authority over only the executive branch of government. So are some state and local government employees.

But in the 28 states and territories that enforce OSHA rules on public workers, the OSHA mandate will also be extended to public employers, legal experts say. (The 28 states and territories are listed here.)

Portions of state and local governments could also fall under the federal contractor mandate if they are carrying out contracts for the federal government, says Jennifer Shinall, a professor at Vanderbilt University's law school.

When do the federal vaccine mandates go into effect?

For civilian federal employees, the vaccine mandate kicks in Nov. 22. To comply, they must have been inoculated with their second dose of a two-shot vaccine by Nov. 8, or the first dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as the government considers workers as meeting the vaccine requirement only if two weeks have passed since the final injection of a coronavirus vaccination regimen.

Members of the military face different deadlines depending on branch and active-duty status. The first of those deadlines, for the active Air Force, was Nov. 2. Most come before the end of the year.

The deadline is Jan. 4 for federal contractors and health-care workers. Individuals working for employers falling under the OSHA rules (employers with a workforce of 100 or more) also have a deadline of Jan. 4, though they may be given the option of taking regular coronavirus tests, rather than getting vaccinated. Biden officials have said that all other requirements under the OSHA rules take effect on Dec. 5, "such as providing paid-time for employees to get vaccinated and masking for unvaccinated workers."

A federal appeals court on Nov. 12 ordered OSHA to stop taking further steps to implement or enforce the mandate on private employers, saying it "grossly exceeds OSHA's statutory authority." The agency relied on little-used emergency powers to issue the rules.

What happens if I'm subject to a federal vaccine mandate and don't comply with the rules?

Federal employees who fail to get vaccinated and don't have an exemption will be subject to discipline, up to and including termination or removal. Contractors may see their government contracts discontinued, or not renewed.

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the chief administrator for Medicaid and Medicare, has expressed reluctance about immediately bringing down the hammer on health-care facilities. But she warned: "If you want to receive federal funding for your patients, you have to comply with our rules."

Entities with 100 or more workers under the OSHA rules can be fined $13,653 per violation, and 10 times that amount per willful violation.

Can I get a religious or medical exemption to the federal vaccine mandates?

Yes. All mandates note that employers must provide accommodation to employees who have medical or religious reasons that justify avoiding vaccination against covid-19. Tens of thousands of Americans have already applied.

In practice, though, successfully qualifying for exemptions doesn't guarantee that workers can resume their normal duties. United Airlines, a company that carries out work for the federal government, granted exemptions to 2,000 employees. But the company will be reassigning them to non-customer-facing roles. Those who refuse the offers may be put on unpaid leave, company officials have said.

Federal employees and government contractors also generally cannot opt for regular testing in lieu of getting vaccinated, legal experts say.

But if an employee of the federal government, or federal contractor, qualifies for a religious or medical exemption, employers may give that individual the option to test regularly, says Dorit Reiss, a professor at the University of California at Hastings's College of Law.

Health-care workers at the 76,000 or so facilities running Medicaid and Medicare are unlikely to be given a choice between regular testing and vaccination, legal experts say.

Even those who work at employers falling under the OSHA rule might not receive the option to regularly test instead of getting vaccinated.

"Under the OSHA rule, the testing alternative is not at the election of the employee," said Jonathan Adler, a professor at Case Western Reserve University's law school, in an email.

"Rather the employer complies with the rule by either a: developing a vaccination plan with legally mandated exceptions, or b: developing a vaccinate-or-test/mask plan."

How are big businesses responding to the federal vaccine mandates?

Large companies that fall under the mandates have expressed an intent to enforce them - though sometimes reluctantly.

Southwest Airlines officials have told employees to get vaccinated to abide by the mandate for federal contractors. (The company's single largest customer is the U.S. government, court documents show.)

But Gary Kelly, Southwest's CEO, said during an interview with CNBC in October that although he intends to follow the mandate, he is not a fan of it.

"I'm not in favor of that, never have been," he said. "But the executive order from President Biden mandates that all federal employees and then all federal contractors which covers all the major airlines have to have a mandate."

Because the mandates have not yet taken effect, some large employers have refrained from requiring workers to get vaccinated before the federal deadline. Toyota, for instance, is one large employer that has not instituted coronavirus immunization requirements.

What's going on with lawsuits fighting the federal vaccine mandates?

State governments, companies and unions have protested and litigated against the Biden administration, with some success.

On Nov. 15, the Texas state attorney-general filed a lawsuit challenging the mandate affecting federal contractors at a federal court in the state.

On Nov. 12, a three-judge panel at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans said that OSHA's get-vaccinated-or-tested rules should be halted. "The mandate is a one-size-fits-all sledgehammer that makes hardly any attempt to account for differences in workplaces," they said.

Other challenges have been filed in a dozen other circuit courts, mostly in conservative-leaning states. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the Biden administration's sweeping plan "yet another instance of federal overreach," saying in his order that the administration is "bullying" private entities into vaccine mandates, hurting the livelihoods of Texans and threatening the state's economic recovery from the pandemic.

The U.S. 6th Court Circuit's appeals court in Cincinnati has been selected in a lottery to review all the suits filed against the OSHA mandate.

Beyond the lawsuits, state legislatures and governors - mostly those hailing from conservative states - have also pushed for laws that ban vaccine mandates or prohibit employers from asking for proof of immunization against the coronavirus from workers or customers.

Legal experts, and Biden officials, have said that federal mandates are likely to supersede any state or local law.

Bruce Ackerman, a law and political science professor at Yale University, said in an email last month that the Constitution "couldn't be clearer in providing that all federal statutes 'shall be the Supreme law of the land' - provided that they are within the powers granted Congress."

