What you should know about the federal vaccine mandates

Millions of Americans will soon be required to get vaccinated under new federal mandates.

Federal employees, government contractors and health-care workers are covered under new Biden administration rules that allow medical and religious exemptions but generally do not allow regular testing and masking in lieu of vaccination.

An emergency order from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which affects employees at companies with 100 or more workers not covered by other federal mandates, does allow for testing and masking, though it is in limbo after being halted by a federal appeals court.

The mandates have stirred political and legal brawls across the nation, pitting states against the federal government, local governments against their states, and employees against employers. Critics have said the requirements constitute federal overreach and force Americans to choose between their livelihoods and medical autonomy.

The Biden administration says that mandates will "save lives, protect the economy, and accelerate the path out of the pandemic."

Who is covered by the federal vaccine mandates?

Workers covered by federal vaccine mandates fall into one of these categories:

Federal employees of the executive branch, including members of the military

Employees of companies with government contracts

Health-care workers at facilities that run Medicare and Medicaid programs

Non-remote workers at companies with 100 or more employees, Postal Service workers and public employees in the 28 states and territories that enforce OSHA rules

In all, about two-thirds of all U.S. workers will fall under one of the federal mandates.

Who is not covered by the mandates? Those working for the legislative and judicial branches of government, including members of Congress, are exempt, because President Biden has authority over only the executive branch of government. So are some state and local government employees.

But in the 28 states and territories that enforce OSHA rules on public workers, the OSHA mandate will also be extended to public employers, legal experts say. (The 28 states and territories are listed here.)

Portions of state and local governments could also fall under the federal contractor mandate if they are carrying out contracts for the federal government, says Jennifer Shinall, a professor at Vanderbilt University's law school.

When do the federal vaccine mandates go into effect?

For civilian federal employees, the vaccine mandate kicks in Nov. 22. To comply, they must have been inoculated with their second dose of a two-shot vaccine by Nov. 8, or the first dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as the government considers workers as meeting the vaccine requirement only if two weeks have passed since the final injection of a coronavirus vaccination regimen.

Members of the military face different deadlines depending on branch and active-duty status. The first of those deadlines, for the active Air Force, was Nov. 2. Most come before the end of the year.

The deadline is Jan. 4 for federal contractors and health-care workers. Individuals working for employers falling under the OSHA rules (employers with a workforce of 100 or more) also have a deadline of Jan. 4, though they may be given the option of taking regular coronavirus tests, rather than getting vaccinated. Biden officials have said that all other requirements under the OSHA rules take effect on Dec. 5, "such as providing paid-time for employees to get vaccinated and masking for unvaccinated workers."

A federal appeals court on Nov. 12 ordered OSHA to stop taking further steps to implement or enforce the mandate on private employers, saying it "grossly exceeds OSHA's statutory authority." The agency relied on little-used emergency powers to issue the rules.

What happens if I'm subject to a federal vaccine mandate and don't comply with the rules?

Federal employees who fail to get vaccinated and don't have an exemption will be subject to discipline, up to and including termination or removal. Contractors may see their government contracts discontinued, or not renewed.

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the chief administrator for Medicaid and Medicare, has expressed reluctance about immediately bringing down the hammer on health-care facilities. But she warned: "If you want to receive federal funding for your patients, you have to comply with our rules."