What's ahead under president Joe Biden, industry by industry

Now that the campaigning is over, the work begins for Joe Biden to start making good on the policy changes he promised. Here's a breakdown of how a Biden presidency may affect some two dozen U.S. industries and what might rise to the top of his agenda as he takes over from Donald Trump in January. A few giant tech companies — practically industries unto themselves — are included for good measure.

There are recurring themes in this compilation: The more closely a company interacts with individual American consumers, the more pressing are matters of Covid-19 restrictions and wages. For technology and industrial companies, trade and visa policies are key. While there's a chance Americans may not know until January whether Republicans keep control of the Senate, some executives are fine if the government stays divided because it lowers the odds of major legislation.

These items were crafted by Bloomberg News beat reporters and editors, and each industry and company name links to a corresponding Bloomberg Intelligence dashboard or profile. For an even more specific analysis of the public policies at stake — including the probability of passage — see the Election Matrix put together by our Bloomberg Intelligence colleagues.

AIRLINES: Biden-era regulators may have a heavier hand than airlines felt under Trump. Elaine Chao's Transportation Department gave airlines great leeway on consumer issues. Debates over seat space could be revived under Biden, as could the levels of aircraft carbon emissions. The DOT also has declined to mandate face coverings on planes. Potential Biden changes to the National Labor Relations Board may help union organizers at carriers such as Delta Air Lines Inc. One question is whether a Biden administration would be more hostile to additional consolidation, especially if airlines' finances worsen and creditors seek structural changes. —Brendan Case

AUTOMAKERS: Biden's election cuts both ways for car companies. His plan to renew and fund more tax credits for consumers who buy electric vehicles could help manufacturers including General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co., Tesla Inc. and Volkswagen AG that are investing billions in electric models that still sell in small numbers. On the other hand, Biden is more likely to levy tougher emissions rules on the gas-burning vehicles that pay Detroit's way. —David Welch

CANNABIS: Biden's win may hasten federal legalization, helping cannabis companies get more access to capital from banks and letting marijuana businesses accept credit cards and have checking accounts. This could happen with the passage of the STATES Act, which defers legalization to the states, or the MORE Act, which would remove cannabis from the list of controlled substances. There's hope that either bill would help get rid of tax code 280E, which bars cannabis companies from deducting their operating expenses for tax purposes — something that could immediately see many of their earnings turn positive. That said, such scenarios aren't likely until at least 2021. —Tiffany Kary

CASINOS: Biden has said he doesn't support the Justice Department's decision last year to reassert provisions of the 1961 Wire Act, a move viewed as a threat to online gambling in the U.S. The Trump administration's stance threw a cloud over the fastest-growing part of the industry: online and sports betting. Biden's harder line on coronavirus restrictions could close casinos again if the pandemic worsens, but his close ties to casino-worker unions could see future stimulus funds directed toward them. —Chris Palmeri

MANUFACTURERS: Major watch items include perennial concerns such as taxes and regulation, as well as trade — especially whether Biden will seek to improve global ties after four years of tensions stoked by Trump. The stakes are particularly high for aerospace companies in China, where a rebound in air travel offers a rare bright spot amid the coronavirus pandemic. That will put an even sharper focus on what is already a crucial market for Boeing Co., General Electric Co. and Honeywell International Inc. For defense contractors, Bernstein analyst Doug Harned expects spending priorities to be similar under either Biden or Trump because global threats are high, and building more planes and ships is a way to preserve U.S. jobs and jolt the economy. Biden is widely expected to raise corporate taxes in line with his plan of hiking the rate to 28% from 20% currently. —Brendan Case

RESTAURANTS: Biden's goal to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour from $7.25 could reduce profit and lead to some job cuts, even as it otherwise improves workers' living standards. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Michael Halen sees Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. and Texas Roadhouse Inc. as among the most at risk because of their prevalence in low-wage states. Labor already accounted for 31% of restaurant costs in 2019, surpassing food. Restaurateurs could be helped if Biden brings new funding, loans or paycheck protections. But any further Covid-19-related shutdowns or dining restrictions, which Biden has hinted at, could hurt. —Carolina Gonzalez