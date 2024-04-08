What’s happening with 19 cannabis business applications in east Lake County

CLEARLAKE OAKS — An absence of a guest speaker at the monthly East Region Town Hall at Moose Lodge allowed board members ample time to delve into of one of ERTH's more highly scrutinized topics at their April 3 meeting.

The Friends of Cannabis update was again presented by Holly Harris. Harris disclosed currently there are 19 cannabis projects that are going through the approval process or were approved in the advisory committee’s area, which includes the east Lake County communities of Clearlake Oaks, Spring Valley and Glenhaven. Of the projects named, 12 were approved, five were withdrawn, denied or have violations, she noted.

There are seven currently pending. And of those, two applications are being checked, two have incomplete applications, two are undergoing California Quality Environmental Act review and will go out for public comment, and one project is at the Planning Commission and is likely to be tied up there until the end of the month, she added. One project approved last month is currently up for sale.

"It had been through CEQA, but it had some issues, so it went back to the drawing board and is currently being revised," Harris said. But a lot of the projects seemed to be focused in the High Valley area.

"Along that vein, Andrew Amelung, who was (Lake County) Cannabis Program Manager for the Community Development Department, took a position in Napa, and they are not going to replace him," Harris added. "Michelle Irace, who is the principal planner, is now overseeing the planning division for the county in all discretionary projects, meaning those needing major or minor use permits."

In terms of the county Cannabis Task Force, there were two meetings in March. They've been out of one of two public representatives for four prior months.

"We have attempted to make contact with our public representative, to go over public issues, because it's not been talked about at the task force yet," Harris said. "We see the task force is going to look at prohibited activities with water use, odor, generator use, lights and pesticides. Also, protection of minors, exclusion zones, setbacks and performance standards."

The next Task Force meeting (Zoom address) occurs on Monday, April 8, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Lake County Administration Building.

One audience questioner inquired regarding if farmers soon planned to offer cannabis on site for sale.

"No that's not quite right," said Harris. "It is the Lake County Cannabis Alliance making recommendations. They want the task force to vote on that. So, for the past year they were looking at the zoning, residential, and the type of permit, whether it's a sign-up, major, minor, is important because they go to the Planning Commission, and put together an entire list."

She did acknowledge some businesses are recommending on-site consumption, but none of that has been approved stressed Harris. "But some are requesting retail sales, on farms, consumption lounges on farms and cannabis events," Harris said. "The one's a little scarry, they're recommending it in every zone, except residential."

Yet Harris seemed to prefer to lean toward the side of caution since she pointed out with no discretionary permitting the public will not get notified whether it may come in the crossfire to others' cannabis use. "So, if they (neighbors) are exposed to cannabis and if they (BOS) may sign off on it, that can be concerning us. If we think of something like High Valley Road up there- it gets problematic. They took this proposed permitting to the Planning Commission and agreed to look at it. But Planning could continue along the way but not without the BOS pushing any further. But there's been nothing approved."

"That's alarming," Maria Kahn, recent ERTH council member, said. "Because if anyone comes to these farms, (under the influence) they could arrive from all over the county ... how does that make sense?"

"Well, they can do that with wineries too ... Harris said. "That's one of those things, when it goes out with CEQA, they'll let everybody know, so, everybody can win on it, how they feel, the more people will stand up."