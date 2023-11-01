Why it’s been a tough year for Sonoma County organic apples

Every year in late July, a local farming crew starts to pick the organic apples David Azevedo grows on his 20-acre orchard in Sebastopol. The apples are delivered to a local processor to make organic applesauce, apple juice and apple cider vinegar.

But in September, about two months into the season that ends around mid-December, Azevedo saw his organic apples falling to the ground and rotting. No one was coming to get them.

Two weeks later, he was beside himself.

“All of my apples are just sitting on the ground, and it makes me sick,” said Azevedo, a retired accountant who has grown the organic apples as a hobby for nearly two decades. He hires a local farming crew to maintain his orchard year-round.

“I am far from an expert on all of this, but I can see acres of yellow ground with all the Golden Delicious apples that haven't been touched for two weeks,” he said Oct. 18.

Azevedo said he “started raising hell,” so he made some calls and found out he wasn’t the only grower with rotting apples strewn on the ground.

There would be no reason for Azevedo to have known why the apples on his or neighboring orchards were left to rot. He is an individual grower not directly involved in Sonoma County’s organic apple business.

But there was indeed a problem, explained Andy Kay, CEO of Sebastopol-based Manzana Products Co., the only apple cannery in the region.

Manzana processes organic apples for applesauce, apple juice and apple cider vinegar. It uses both local and out-of-state apples.

Locally, this year’s unusually wet winter and cool spring resulted in a severe outbreak of the codling moth, a larvae that feeds inside apples, making them unsuitable for eating.

The damaged organic apples, however, can be safely used to make apple cider vinegar, Kay explained. But by mid-September, the tanks that hold the apple cider vinegar were at capacity, so Manzana temporarily stopped accepting more local organic apples.

“We’re very strict on the quality specifications that we expect for the apples that we use, given this is the cornerstone of our business and our success,” Kay said. “In a normal year, we would take over 7,000 tons of the local organic apples.”

Manzana instituted such a pause just once before, and that was 11 years ago, he said.

This year, before the pause, Manzana had already received more than 4,500 tons of organic apples from local growers, Kay said, noting the company still remains on track to finish the season having taken 7,000 tons of local organic apples.

The week of Oct. 16, Manzana resumed accepting locally grown organic apples, but on a phased-in, controlled basis, Kay said.

“Manzana has quality standards that they have to adhere to for their (organic apple) juice and sauce program,” said Steve Dutton, co-owner of Dutton Family Ranch. “It’s been a terrible year for codling moths and worms.”

Dutton Family Ranch will grow about 4,000 tons of apples this year, said Steve Dutton, who co-owns the business with his brother, Joe Dutton.

“We’re the biggest apple farmers in Sonoma County, so I would think that we're going to lose between 400- and 600 tons of apples on the ground,” Dutton said.

He said he expects the severe pest outbreak to result in the family business losing about $125,000 this year.

Yet, the losses would have been worse if the Duttons hadn’t taken precautionary measures, he said.

“We're one of the few growers that sprays for codling moth and worms, and we still have a lot of our apples affected by that,” Dutton said, adding it’s a misnomer that organic apples are to be left completely untouched. “We treat the orchards with organic compounds that control our main diseases, which is mildew, scab and codling moth.”

The Duttons use a basic elemental sulfur, an organic element mined out of the ground, then mix it with water to create an organic spray.

“This idea of do-nothing-organic-farming has got to change,” Dutton said, noting small growers like Azevedo may not know that.

“They need to figure it out. It’s clear to me that Manzana needs better-quality fruit if they're going to continue to buy fruit in Sebastopol, and we need them to buy fruit in Sebastopol,” Dutton said. “If Manzana goes away, that is the death knell to the Sonoma County apple industry.”

