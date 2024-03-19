Why Marin, Sonoma county commercial real estate is poised for rebound in 2024

Each March, the Business Journal invites top commercial real estate brokers from around the North Bay to submit analyses of their markets. Here are their insights on what’s being built, what’s in demand and who is moving around.

Al Coppin is president and co-founder of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc .

Well, here we are again, an election year with all the noise, bluster, and chaos. How does this affect the economy and the commercial real estate market?

The national gross domestic product growth averaged 2.8% for 2023. Locally, Sonoma County had a 2.8% growth in jobs and an unemployment rate of 3.7%. We are a long way from the predicted recession or “soft landing” forecast previously.

The last quarter of 2023 actually had a record 3.6% GDP growth. Generally, economies do better in election years, and this turnaround seems to indicate that pattern. With the fed’s commitment to reduce interest rates, business investment and consumer demand should improve dramatically. This will bolster demand for commercial real estate investing and leasing of facilities by occupiers.

2023 was been a slower year overall for commercial real estate for Keegan & Coppin, which has offices in Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties. While we still had actual leasing of 1.1 million square feet, slightly off from 2022, investment sales dropped dramatically from 79 to 47, reflecting the high mortgage rates and associated increase in capitalization rates. Valuations are driven both by occupier demand and cap rates.

Properties acquired in 2022 at premium prices lose potential value from higher Federal Reserve rates in its role to moderate inflation. Demand for commercial space is holding and with Fed rates promise of reduction in 2024 should prompt a rebound in commercial real estate in later 2024.

The prospects for a commercial real estate rebound in Marin and Sonoma counties remain high. Low supplies of space, particularly industrial, will keep values up. Office demand relative to supply is also not nearly as bad as the major urban areas of the Bay Area.

Demand for quality office space will continue as many of the amenities users desire are already provided by many buildings. Landlords should remain vigilant in offering building modifications to offer desires features.

Retail space is already recovering as demand is increasing from new retailers and trends. Malls are a different segment and will undergo major renovations for newer users such as medical and residential as well as entertainment.

Industrial space is the highest in demand versus current supply. More incubation and small space sizes will remain in high demand. Many of the current completed industrial projects and planned projects are large square footage — manufacturing and warehouse motifs — when 2,000- to 20,000-square-foot sizes are needed in the marketplace.

All in all, 2024 should be a turnaround year.