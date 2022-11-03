Why mental wellness at work matters

Employees who face mental health challenges at work are more likely to:

Do your employees feel you’ve got their back when it comes to supporting their mental health?

A recent survey found more than 70% of workers gave their employers high marks in this regard.

For employees who don’t feel supported, they told survey takers from the staffing firm Robert Half that paid time off for mental health days was most important (61%), followed by expanded mental health benefits and perks (43%), and encouragement to speak openly about mental health in the workplace (27%).

The difference between employees working remotely and those in the office or hybrid was notable. Remote workers were more likely to feel their employer offers mental health benefits that meet their needs (77%) than office workers (62%). Robert Half conducted its survey of 1,000 U.S.-based workers in September.

Randi Weitzman, executive director of technology at Robert Half, said businesses are increasingly prioritizing mental wellness in the workplace.

“I feel like there’s been more of an openness to it since the pandemic,” she said.

Further, she said employers would be well-served to play close attention to the warning signs of burnout and stress among their staff — and help where they can.

“Check in with employees regularly to discuss their current project load and what their obstacles are because sometimes people don’t know how to prioritize,” she said, adding stress can be heightened if managers put too much work on one person rather than delegate.

A similar study from the McKinsey Health Institute reached across 15 countries and nearly 15,000 employees.

MHI found that about 60% of employees have experienced at least one mental-health challenge at some point in their lives.

The report stated: “For leaders, that means that the vast majority of their employees are directly or indirectly affected by mental-health-related challenges. Companies have a role to play since the implications of inaction in response to this crisis is tremendous. Those touched by mental-health and well-being challenges can’t simply be excluded or treated in isolation from the workforce; they are the workforce.”

The MHI survey also found no demographic differences— country, industry, age group, role or gender — among employees who face mental health challenges.

But there’s something else businesses need to focus on besides providing more mental health support and resources for employees, according to MHI’s report.

“Our global survey data suggest that improving workplace factors, such as eliminating toxic behaviors, boosting inclusivity, and creating sustainable work, can be several times more predictive of employee mental health and well-being than providing access to resources alone,” the report stated.

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. She previously worked for a Gannett daily newspaper in New Jersey and NJBIZ, the state’s business journal. Cheryl has freelanced for business journals in Sacramento, Silicon Valley, San Francisco and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from California State University, Northridge. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.