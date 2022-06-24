Why selling your product should start with selling the experience

Shana Bull is a marketing educator and digital storyteller, working with wine, food, hospitality businesses, teaching classes on marketing, and freelance writing. Reach her with your questions about digital marketing at shana@shanabull.com, @sharayray on Instagram or at shanabull.com.

For those of us who celebrate Christmas, there’s something unforgettable about being a kid and coming into the living room to find gifts beneath the tree and opening them while still in your pajamas.

Or maybe you have kids now and love creating that experience for them. It can be exciting and highly anticipated, not knowing what is inside each present and wanting to savor the moment.

Great packaging can bring some of that excitement to your customers. Think about it!

When you see a beautifully designed package, don't you feel just a little more excited about what might be inside? Great packaging is one of the best ways to get your e-commerce customers excited about your product.

People use emotion to buy, not logic.

People don’t just buy a product; they buy an experience. They buy what that product is going to do for them.

And for brands that sell their products online, the packaging is a big part of the experience.

People don't just buy a shoe, they buy the experience of wearing that shoe. They’re buying comfort, style, and luxury. So when a shopper sees a beautiful shoe box with perfectly wrapped tissue paper, they get a preview of that experience.

The same goes for wine. When someone buys a bottle of wine, they are not just buying alcohol, but the feeling of excitement that comes with opening the bottle with friends. They are buying memories of laughter and good times. They are investing in an experience that will be cherished long after the last drop has been drunk.

Wine is more than just a beverage; it is a source of enjoyment. When choosing a wine, people are looking for something that will complement their meal, make them feel special, and add to the overall dining experience. Whether it's a casual get-together with close friends or an elegant dinner party, the right wine can make a difference.

And the packaging should reflect this.

People don't purchase based on logic alone. Emotional factors play a much more significant role than we realize. This is why marketing teams need to emphasize branding and packaging design, to recreate the emotion the product will bring to the consumer, the satisfaction of making an eco-friendly purchase that helps the planet, the anticipation of enjoying a bottle of wine with friends.

Understanding how emotional factors play into customer decision-making, and building these emotions into the branding and packaging, wine and food brands can ensure that customers have a positive experience with their products. Since first impressions are everything, this is a crucial step in ensuring customer loyalty and repeat purchases.

Now that online shopping is the norm, brands should look for ways to stand out from the competition and give shoppers a special experience, something more than opening a brown box shipped to them and seeing two bottles of wine and a printed sales sheet written for distributors, not customers.

Tapping into the target audience’s emotions is much more likely to turn that one sale into a feeling, and that "feeling" into a long-term customer and brand advocate.

What’s up with ‘unboxing’ videos?

You may have heard the term “unboxing.” It comes from YouTube videos of regular people recording themselves opening boxes of stuff they bought online. Now, influencers and anyone with a camera and a social platform can create an unboxing video and upload it to their YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, or Instagram pages.

These videos show a person taking a brand-new product, usually something that has just been released, and removing it from its packaging while sharing any first impressions of it.

Here are four reasons why unboxing videos are so popular:

They provide entertainment. People love watching others open up new products and give first impressions. There is something satisfying about seeing the reveal of what’s in the package!

Customers get a chance to see everything that comes with a product. When we're shopping online, we often can't tell exactly what we're getting for our money. With an unboxing video, you can get a close-up look at everything that is included in the purchase.

Learn how to use a new product. Many videos include helpful tips on using the product, which can be beneficial for those considering making a purchase. Luckily, there are plenty of unboxing videos that show you the step-by-step setup and daily use of many items.

And while we like to think that customers know how to open a bottle of wine … I can tell you from hanging out with my mother-in-law that that is not always the case.

Social media influencers have taken to this trend. These videos have allowed even more products to gain exposure to potential customers. The creators being influencers has the added bonus of increasing trust and adding credibility to the products.