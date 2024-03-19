Will 2024 be the comeback year for Sonoma County multifamily real estate?

Each March, the Business Journal invites top commercial real estate brokers from around the North Bay to submit analyses of their markets. Here are their insights on what’s being built, what’s in demand and who is moving around.

2023 was a reality check on interest rates, rental demand and investor appetites for multifamily real estate in Sonoma County.

Real estate trends can lag real-time events such as market responses to meteoric interest rate increases and in 2023 we saw how interest rates impacted the multifamily investment landscape in two significant ways. First, renters were less likely to buy a home and vacate an apartment. Second, investors looking for attractive returns turned away from apartments as sellers, brokers and appraisers struggled to find the “strike price” or cap rate to compete with treasuries and money market rates in the 5%–5.5% range and two important local business banks failed.

In addition to the seemingly unbridgeable chasm between interest rates and historic cap rates, first Silicon Valley Bank and then First Republic Banks were forced to close due to excessive deposit risk. That volatility rocked an already unstable investment real estate market in 2023, leaving investors sidelined and looking for solid ground.

The intersection of continued rent growth for existing apartments combined with weak demand for listed properties caused many owners to hold off selling or wait for greater stability vis a vis lower interest rates and available mortgage money.

Rental pricing and vacancy

2023 rents grew modestly by 2.4% annually compared with 4.2% a year ago, according to our survey of 12,391 units. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the County ranges from $2,238 to $2,663. As a point of perspective, median household income for the county of $91,607 would support rent of $2,542 for the household which lies right in the middle of that range.

While still considered strong, market vacancy increased from 2.4% to 3%, indicating some moderating.

Sales

Transaction volume for 10+ units dropped in 2023 with only 11 transactions totaling $128 Million in 2023. Market confusion and banking turmoil combined to put a damper on sales activity in 2023 as buyers and sellers found themselves far apart. However, continued Internal Revenue Code Section 1031 exchange activity propelled most of the sales for the year. Pricing, while based on a small data set, included capitalization rates in the 5.25%–5.75% range, $275,000 a unit and $316 per square foot.

New construction

New apartment construction accelerated following delays due to supply chain, COVID, and the aftermath of wildfires. With completion of 225 units in 2022-beginning of 2023, another 1,056 under construction and 753 more in the pipeline, Sonoma County pushes forward to address the housing deficit.

Interestingly, the cost of construction will force a new paradigm in rent pricing which will unfold into 2024 with construction cost soaring into the $425-$475/SF range not including land and soft costs, bringing total cost of construction close to $500/SF and necessitating big premiums for new market rate apartments.

Looking forward

With interest rates topping out in late 2023 and expected to drop in 2024 and a more stable banking environment, the stage is set for a modest recovery in investment sales with cap rates rising to meet falling interest rates. Seeking strong single-digit and double-digit returns, cautious capital will likely deploy in search of growth opportunities as investors seek to control undermanaged assets.

The real mystery will be apartment rents. While I expect growth for some unit types and locations, I suspect overall apartment rents to grow a modest 2% and vacancy in the 3.5% range, with larger units with more bedrooms in premium locations to command higher rents.

The competing factors of new apartment inventory hurting on the supply side and high interest rates helping on the demand side, will make for an interesting retrospective as the year unfolds.