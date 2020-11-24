Will California's small businesses survive another COVID-19 surge without more help?

For 27 years, along an industrial strip by the 405 Freeway, Go Kart World has offered family fun with six racetracks and an arcade. But as news of the coronavirus spread in February, customers fled. And in March, health officials shut down the business.

"I was freaking out," said Cynde Harris, co-owner with her husband, John. "Our season runs February through September. We were losing like $1.4 million a month. There's no way to recover from that."

The Harrises furloughed 35 workers, and over the next few months, they managed to snag two federal loans totaling $270,000. In October, a $30,000 grant from Los Angeles County came through. Go Kart World reopened this month in Carson.

But Harris is worried. "You can only take on so much debt," she said. "It's bitter medicine to be told, 'You can borrow the money,' when a government closure just drove a truck through your business."

When the coronavirus began its death march through the economy last spring, Congress' $2.2-trillion CARES Act buoyed California's small businesses like Go Kart World with billions of dollars in loans and grants. But rescue efforts are now faltering as the pandemic reaches catastrophic new heights.

After months of partisan wrangling and the presidential election of Joe Biden, Congress remains in a stalemate over new stimulus funding for struggling entrepreneurs, unemployed workers and strapped state and local governments.

Without an influx of new federal aid, tens of thousands of California's 5 million small enterprises face a bleak winter of government restrictions, dwindling customers and closures amid a slowing economic recovery. Many may not survive.

"The loans they got gave many businesses some moments of respite," said John Kabateck, California director of the National Federation of Independent Business. "But they were Band-Aids on a very big wound. Now they're very, very terrified."

Despite a partial rebound over the summer, California's small business revenue was down by 29.3% this month, compared with January, according to Opportunity Insights, an economic indicators tracker based at Harvard University. The number of the state's small businesses that remain open has dropped 31.8%.

With the possibility of a prolonged economic downturn, "many of these closures may be permanent because of the inability of owners to pay ongoing expenses," said UC Santa Cruz economist Robert Fairlie, who tracks data for the National Bureau of Economic Research.

COVID-19 vaccines may be on the way, but it is unclear whether they will be widespread early enough to help many teetering businesses. In a national survey last month by the Small Business Majority, a network of 70,000 companies, more than a third of owners said their businesses would not survive past mid-January without additional funding. For Black-owned and Latino-owned enterprises, the portion was 41%.

Maricela Guerrero bought La Taverna Cubana, a money-losing Valley Village restaurant, three years ago and had begun to turn a profit when pandemic restrictions forced her to close in March. She laid off two of her four employees and reopened a week later for take-out and delivery only. Revenue is less than half of what it was, she said.

"We used to have lunchtime customers from the studios, but now they're not making movies, so it is really slow," said Guerrero, 48. "I don't want to shut down. I've put my soul into this business."

Thanks to the CARES Act, Guerrero got two federal loans, for $13,000 and $28,000. They helped with rent, supplies and payroll, but the money ran out in September.

A few weeks ago, she scored a $15,000 grant from the LA Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund, a joint city-county program. But like many small eateries, La Taverna Cubana operates on a slim margin and Guerrero has racked up $40,000 in credit card debt.

Unless her restaurant can reopen fully, she says, she can't survive past January without more help.

Full reopening is unlikely to happen soon. In the last week, California's weekly coronavirus infections have more than doubled, with the state averaging more than 11,000 new cases a day. Hospitalizations rose 78% in the last two weeks. Businesses in most of the state, including all of Southern California, are operating under the state's most restrictive capacity and reopening rules.

Even if the state were to reopen soon, customers are likely to be wary of returning to malls, stadiums and other public places until transmission of the virus subsides.

Moreover, with the spring's $1,200 federal stimulus checks now spent and the August expiration of a $600 weekly federal unemployment supplement, consumers have less money in their pockets to spend even if they do go out.