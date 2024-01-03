Willow Creek Wealth Management makes partner announcement

Sebastopol-based Willow Creek Wealth Management named Beverly Hanson, director of operations, and Nancy Spallino, client service associate, as shareholders.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome both Beverly Hanson and Nancy Spallino as partners at Willow Creek,” said Timothy Admire, President and CEO, in the Jan. 2 news release. “Beverly brings a depth of expertise around operations and leadership, and she has been a crucial part of our success.”

Admire added, “Nancy truly illustrates our commitment to an exceptional level of service, each and every day.”

Spallino has more 20 years of experience at Willow Creek. Hanson joined the company in 2016 and leads its Operations and Client Service Teams.

“Providing growth opportunities that include a path to partnership for our team members is very important to us. Continuing to engage the next generation with ownership is a key component in our goal to remain independent and employee owned,” Admire said.

Both women became partners as of Jan. 1.