Trends in the wine industry particularly among younger consumers were discussed as more than 200 professionals attended the North Bay Business Journal’s 23rd Wine Industry Conference on Thursday, April 20.

The keynote speaker at the event, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa, was Remi Cohen, CEO of Domaine Carneros.

Panelists included Tahlia Suggs, Assistant Director of Communication and Courtney Guntz-Summer, Assistant Director of Education, The Veraison Project; Jim Morris, Director of Hospitality, Balletto Vineyards; Alison Smith-Story of Smith Story Wine Cellars; MJ Dale, Founder & CEO, Customer Vineyards; Justin Noland, Senior Director of DTC Marketing & E-commerce and Shem Swerkes, Director of Digital Innovation, Treasury Wine Estates.

The Hyatt Regency Sonoma was the venue partner. Presenting partners were Farella Braun + Martel. Gold partners were DP&F Law, Rabo AgriFinance and BMO. Silver partners were BPM, Frank + Grossman, Carle, Mackie, Power & Ross LLP, City Wide Facility Solutions, Protea Financial, TMC Financing, Turrentine Brokerage, and Western Health Advantage.