Wine Country CPA firm Meineke hires Anulo; Sonoma State wine profs get research awards

Nathan Anulo, CPA, CGMA, has joined Meineke & Co. CPA Inc. The company has offices in Santa Rosa and St. Helena. The firm stated Anulo will join its wine industry practice.

Anulo is a Napa Valley resident with over 17 years of accounting and tax experience, including 12 years specializing in winery and vineyards as a manager for Brotemarkle, Davis and Company, the company stated. Prior to joining Brotemarkle, Davis & Co. he spent five years working on finance in the hospitality industry.

Originally from Ethiopia, he attended Pacific Union College, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting. He is also a licensed Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Global Management Accountant.

—

Armand Gilinsky, Ph.D. (courtesy photo)

Armand Gilinsky, Ph.D., F.J. Korbel & Bros. professor of wine business at the Sonoma State University, was presented with the Best Case Bronze Award at the October 2020 virtual conference of the North American Case Research Association, the leading governing body for case research internationally. His case study was, “Throwback Brewery: Performance Appraisal Decisions to Ring in the New Year. “

Gilinsky also received the Prix De L’OIV 2020 OIV Award for his book “Social Sustainability in the Global Wine Industry.”

Gilinsky has authored over 50 published business case studies and articles covering wine business strategy, entrepreneurial strategy, and socially responsible entrepreneurship. He published “Crafting Sustainable Wine Businesses: Concepts and Cases” in 2015.

Liz Thach, Ph.D., MW (courtesy photo)

In addition, Liz Thach, Ph.D., distinguished professor of wine, received the top Hall of Fame book award from the Gourmand World Book Awards for “Luxury Wine Marketing: The Art and Science of Luxury Wine Branding.”

The book details how to craft, implement, and maintain a luxury wine brand. It includes original research conducted by the authors on the scale of the luxury wine market and analysis of its regional segmentation, allowing for new and unique insight into the world’s top wine regions. The book is available for purchase through Amazon.

—

Marsha Lucien, executive director, Family Justice Center of Sonoma County.

Marsha Lucien has been selected as executive director for the Family Justice Center of Sonoma County. The Family Justice Center provides centralized services and resources for victims of domestic abuse, child abuse, and elder abuse in collaboration with its partner agencies at the Family Justice Center located at 2755 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa.

Lucien holds a master’s of business administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. She was formerly a Division Director for Volunteers of America Northern California/Northern Nevada. She has also worked with nonprofit organizations serving the veteran community and served as a probation officer with the counties of Solano and Alameda.