Wine Country hotel occupancy mostly unchanged at lower pandemic levels in October, before new coronavirus restrictions

Hotel occupancy in October in the North Bay’s larger counties — Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Solano — has stayed consistent for the past few months but remains well below what it was before the pandemic, according to the latest industry figures.

The data were collected prior to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order on Nov. 16 again rolling back restrictions across California because of spiking coronavirus infections, followed five days later by a mandatory curfew. November’s hotel occupancy rates will reflect the impact on the North Bay from those orders.

For October, the hotel occupancy rate in Napa County was 53.8%, down 30.8% from a year earlier, according to analytics firm STR’s latest report, released Nov. 18. Average daily rate was $251.49 down 37.9%, while revenue was $20 million, down 59.1% from October 2019.

Sonoma County’s occupancy rate was 66.9%, down 13.1% from October 2019. The county’s average daily rate was $150.96, down 24.8%, while revenue was $22 million, down 31.9%.

The occupancy rate in Marin County in October was 55.7%, a 27.2% drop from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $161.78, down 23.7%; and revenue was $7 million, down 44.4%.

Solano County’s occupancy rate last month compared to a year earlier was 67.4%, down 9.2%. The average daily rate for the county’s hotel industry was $93.26, down 15.8% from October 2019. Revenue was $8 million, down 23.6%.