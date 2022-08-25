Wine group for Sonoma County’s Dry Creek Valley hires ops exec

Lauren Fremont will be the new director of operations for Winegrowers of Dry Creek Valley based in Healdsburg.

The association represents more than 60 wineries and 150 growers, of which more than 95% are small, family-owned operations, its announcement stated.

“On behalf of the entire board of directors, we’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Lauren to the team to oversee and execute on the initiatives of the organization,” stated George Christie, president of the trade group board and partner in Saini Vineyards. “The experience and enthusiasm that Lauren brings to the role is exactly what we were hoping to find and I’m personally looking forward to working with her as she reinforces the reputation of Dry Creek Valley as a premium winegrowing region and global wine destination.”

Most recently Fremont was director of events for the Boston Ballet. The trade association stated her career began in New York City in event management for chefs Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud. She then went on to build a luxury event planning business based in New York City and Paris.