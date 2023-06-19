Winemaker and consultant launches his own wine consulting business

After spending 17 years with the PlumpJack Group as a consultant, winemaker Jeff Owens has launched Jeff Owens Wine Consulting.

Owens worked for PlumpJack following college as enologist and assistant winemaker and was founding head winemaker for Odette Estate.

A resident of Napa, Owens was a part of the first graduating class for wine and viticulture at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Owens and his wife, Valerie, recently launched Angelo Owens Wines, with their first vintage scheduled for release this fall. The brand will focus on cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc.

His consulting firm offers custom winemaking services from operations to logistics including harvest decisions, vendor recommendations and budget management.