Winery in Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley makes management changes

Bricoleur’s Vineyards’ vice president of marketing, Sarah Hanson Citron, has been promoted to chief operating officer.

She co-founded Bricoleur Vineyards, located near the Sonoma County town of Windsor, with her parents, Mark Hanson & Elizabeth Wall Hanson.

“Sarah is responsible for everything we do here at Bricoleur Vineyards. She’s the visionary and leader who has created our brand. I get choked up when I think of how lucky I am that I get to come to work every day with my daughter,” said Mark Hanson. “Sarah has been running our estate from the start and everything our guests experience was created by her. She steers our culinary, hospitality, tasting room, and special events teams with calm and creativity. She’s a strong and inspiring leader.”

In addition, Frances Spangler, CPA, has been named Bricoleur Vineyards’ chief financial officer.

The announcement stated she began her career with global accounting firm Arthur Andersen, and she was the vice president of Finance for Time Inc. for more than 13 years. Spangler moved to Sonoma six years ago and was CFO for Crescere Wines, Sugarloaf Crush and Lynmar Estate, the company stated.

In addition, the company announced chef Todd Knoll as Bricoleur’s new chef de cuisine. Knoll worked for both Jordan Winery and the Ritz Carlton in San Francisco, the company stated. Additionally in the culinary area, Becca Robinson has been promoted to sous chef.

She has been with Bricoleur for two years, the company stated, and previously worked at Mayacama, Chalkboard, and Guy Fieri’s restaurants.

Also, Christophe Richard has been promoted to vice president of sales and special experiences. The company stated he grew up in Europe and worked with his parents after the family moved to the U.S., cooking in their restaurants in Blackhawk and Mendocino County’s Anderson Valley.

As part of the management team changes, Nessia Flugger is Bricoleur’s new vice president of direct to consumer and hospitality. She worked as director of Guest Services at Flowers Vineyards & Winery and Silver Oak’s Alexander Valley tasting room. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in a anthropology and an executive MBA, Wine Business – both from Sonoma State University, the company stated.

And Alexis Kandanes, a sommelier, comes on board as tasting room manager, having worked at The Matheson, Valette, and Quince as well as serving as estate host at Flowers Vineyards & Winery, and was the assistant estate manager for The Spire Collection in Healdsburg.